Inside the Cannes Film Festival Gala for Mad Max Film “Furiosa”

Celebrity news

Exclusive

Naomi Campbell strolls with an entourage. Movie stars dancing with Baz Luhrmann. Agents are out of the clock. It should be the Cannes Film Festival premiere after party!

“Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga” star Anya Taylor-Joy arrived late to her party after attending a Dior party for the first time, a source told Page Six — but she made up for lost time by dancing with “Moulin Rouge” director Baz Luhrmann to “Lady Marmalade.” Which appeared in his 2001 film.

Naomi Campbell attended with an entourage, including famous designer Lou Roach. Issawi Nasser / BACKGRID

Meanwhile, Campbell entered the party with what one spy claims was an entourage of at least nine people, where a member of her crew clipped one of the guests as they quickly passed, nearly knocking them down.

Campbell, 53, stopped by the film’s stars — including Taylor Joy, 28, and Chris Hemsworth — as well as designer Lou Roach, who dressed her for the evening in a sequin Chanel dress, which she originally wore on the red carpet at the gala. wedding. It was 1996.

The model changed up her look for the party, with one onlooker telling us Roach was seen dutifully adjusting her skirt.

The party held on the beach followed the film and received a standing ovation.

The Mad Max: Fury Road prequel is receiving critical acclaim and has received the nod of approval from Cannes Film Festival jury president Greta Gerwig.

The movie party was decorated with fiery decor.

A spy at the party at Hyde Beach on the Croisette told us they saw Gerwig gushing to director George Miller, 79, about how much she loved the movie.

“I love this movie so much,” Gerwig, 40, was heard saying, describing one scene as “heartfelt but funny… it was absolutely amazing.”

“It’s over,” she also told him. “It’s so cool,” comparing the high-speed action scenes to a “dance” like a ballet.

The “Barbie” director and Cannes Film Festival jury president gushed about director George Miller about the film.

The film, which reportedly cost $168 million to produce, received a seven-minute standing ovation.

Hemsworth sat down at the party for the movie that featured Campari’s streaming film.

CAA energy agents Brian Lord and Kevin Hovan have also been spotted at Warner Bros.’ bash, which this year was hosted by studio co-heads Michael De Luca and Pamela Abdi.

Chris Hemsworth, seen here with Elsa Pataky, were walking around the party. Issawi Nasser / BACKGRID

Miller was surrounded by well-wishers. Issawi Nasser / Mega

This film is one of the films that caused the most controversy at the French festival.

In the upcoming film, Taylor-Joy plays a younger version of Charlize Theron’s character from 2015’s Mad Max: Fury Road.

“I wanted to change,” Taylor-Joy said of making the film. “I wanted to be put in an extreme situation where I would have no choice but to grow up. And I got it.

Load more…



{{#isDisplay}}

{{/isDisplay}}{{#isAniviewVideo}}



{{/isAniviewVideo}}{{#isSRVideo}}



{{/isSRVideo}}





