The Crown viewers are applauding Claire Foy’s ‘irreplaceable’ comeback in new Season 5 Episode 1

viewers the crown They react to the return of one of the show’s original stars.

Netflix series is Back in the fifth and penultimate round with a brand new crewincluding Imelda Staunton, Jonathan Pryce and Leslie Manville.

Those tuning in to see what Staunton would achieve for the role of Queen Elizabeth II were instantly compared in the form of returning star Claire Foy.

Foy played the Queen in the first two seasons of the show, receiving acclaim as well as two Emmy Awards for her performance.

One of these awards was for her guest appearance in the fourth season of the series, and viewers are convinced that she will receive another award for this new two-minute cameo, which takes place in the first scene of season five.

“Wow! Is Claire Foy coming for her second guest Emmy?” one fan wrote, and another added, “I think this is her third Emmy there, huh.”

Foy’s performance was praised by many, with one calling her “irreplaceable” and another saying it was “by far the best portrayal of the Queen I’ve seen”.

Claire Foy in the opening scene of the crown One fan said, “I won today,” and one said, “After one second the crown The fifth season has already made a guest appearance by Claire Foy. You can’t beat the actor!!!!! “

the crown Season 5 is available to stream on Netflix now. You find independentreview over here.

In the new season, it seems that one scene Addressing the controversy surrounding Prince Andrewwhile the other Fans left “emotional” because of a touching moment Between Princess Diana and Prince William and Harry.

However, many admit that they “struggle” with choosing two different cast members – one of them due to “gravity”and the other because of Previous role they played in Harry Potter.