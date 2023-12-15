December 15, 2023

Khloe Kardashian channels her “iconic” sister Kim in a lively dress

Roxanne Bacchus December 15, 2023 3 min read

Khloe Kardashian sends a reminder that her family is special!


The Good American co-founder, 39, paid tribute to her big sister Kim Kardashian while wearing a steamy dress.


In a video uploaded to her Instagram account on Thursday, Khloe appeared wearing a figure-hugging, long-sleeved black dress. Although her arms and legs are covered, her midsection is on full display. The outfit also features a barely-there structured hood on her chest area.



“Because she’s creative.” And I love doing creative work—!” the reality TV star spoke in Kim’s voice as he spoke. The background music playing is Britney Spears’ 2007 hit song “Gimme More.”


As Khloe shows off the dress in the selfie clip, she is joined by two members of her glamor team who are also wearing all black as they help her with her hair and makeup. She commented on the post, saying: “Creative.”




On Khloé’s Instagram Stories, she continued to show support for her loved ones by celebrating her nephew Mason Dash Disick’s 14th birthday.

In the first of many Story posts, the mother of two shared a photo of her great-nephew holding her daughter, True Thompson, when she was a baby.


Chloe wishes Mason a happy birthday.

Khloe Kardashian/Instagram


“Happy birthday Macy! How in the world are you 14 already?! “That’s right, Tatum and I love you so much,” she wrote on the old photo, along with two white heart emojis.


Another post showed Aunt Coco and Mason dressed in holiday clothes in front of a Christmas tree while holding up the peace sign.


In addition to a birthday tribute to Kourtney Kardashian’s eldest son Parker, Khloe also noted that Mason and the Poosh founder’s second son, Reign Aston Disick, also share the same big day.


Khloe shared two videos of the 9-year-old, including one of him playfully biting his older brother’s finger while the siblings acted out the viral “Oh, Charlie bit my finger” video. “Brothers and best friends, born on the same day,” she wrote above the upload.


Mason recently made a rare appearance on Kim’s Instagram account.


Kim Kardashian family photo.

Kim Kardashian/Instagram


In a carousel shared earlier this week by American Horror Story: Delicate The actress was joined by her daughters Chicago, 5, and North, 10, as well as her sons Saint, 8, and Psalm, 4. The photo was apparently from the summer, with the youngest wearing a cast that showed off her break. arm.


Mason, his sister Penelope, 11, and their father Scott Disick, 40, joined the SKIMS founder, 43, on the set, who was photographed with her four children.


The group stood in front of the cabin to take beautiful shots. “Everything,” Kim captioned the post.

