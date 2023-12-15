A popular Cincinnati destination will close at the end of the year. Coney Island has announced that at the end of the year, following the Nights of Lights holiday event, its operations will be closed. So what’s next for attraction? Management announced that Coney Island will close its doors and will be sold to Music & Event Management Inc., a subsidiary of the Cincinnati Symphony Orchestra. Coney Island has been in operation since 1886 with its Sunlite Pool added in 1925. The park recently announced new attractions including a sports alley, fishing and disc golf. “We are proud to provide a place where so many wonderful memories are created for families. We thank the millions of patrons and staff from Cincinnati and the surrounding neighborhoods. You have made this a special place for all of us. But it is time for this historic destination to offer new and different options for entertainment seekers looking to… Fun and unique experiences. The most valuable locations in Greater Cincinnati. The target opening date for the new venue is spring of 2026. The park said every season ticket purchased for the 2024 season has been fully refunded and credit card purchases and payment plan payments will be credited to the card used to make the purchase. Any purchases made with Ash or gift cards will be refunded via check and mailed to the cardholder’s address.The popular amusement park has gone through dozens of changes over the years.Apple farmer James Parker got the start of Coney Island, leasing his 400 acres for private outings on along the picturesque banks of the river. He soon discovered that renting his land was more profitable than his orchard, and he added dining and dancing halls and a bowling alley. In 1886, Parker sold his land to the Ohio Grove Company—a group run by a pair of steamboat captains—who renamed the land the Ohio Grove: Coney Island in the west. Over the years as visitors flocked, lakes and horseback riding were added to the grounds. In the 1920s, the Sunlight Pool, the largest recycled swimming pool in the world, was opened.

A popular Cincinnati destination will close at the end of the year. Coney Island has announced that at the end of the year, following the Nights of Lights holiday event, it will close its operations. So what’s next for gravity? Coney Island will be sold to Music & Event Management Inc., a subsidiary of the Cincinnati Symphony Orchestra, management announced. Coney Island has been in operation since 1886 with its Sunlite Pool added in 1925. The park recently announced new attractions including sports trails, fishing and disc golf. “We are proud to provide a place where so many wonderful memories are created for families. We thank the millions of patrons and staff from Cincinnati and the surrounding neighborhoods. You have made this a special place for all of us. But it is time for this historic destination to offer new and different options for those seeking entertainment and unique experiences.” The owners said the decision was difficult but they have confidence that MEMI and the CSO will continue to bring excitement to one of Greater Cincinnati’s most valuable locations. The target opening date for the new location is spring 2026. Every season ticket purchased for the 2024 season will be fully refunded and credit card purchases and payment plan payments will be credited to the card used to make the purchase, the park said. Any purchases made using Ash or Gift Cards will be refunded via check and mailed to the cardholder’s address. The popular amusement park has gone through dozens of changes over the years. See also Mariah Carey sings with her daughter Monroe, 12, at a concert in Los Angeles Apple grower James Parker got the start of Coney Island, renting out his 400 acres for private picnics along the picturesque riverbanks. He soon discovered that renting his land was more profitable than his orchard, and added dining and dancing halls and a bowling alley. In 1886, Parker sold his land to the Ohio Grove Company—a group run by a pair of steamboat captains—who renamed the land Ohio Grove: Coney Island of the West. Over the years as visitors flocked, lakes and horseback riding were added to the grounds. In the 1920s, the Sunlight Pool, the largest recycled swimming pool in the world, was opened.

