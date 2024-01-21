'Mean Girls' tops sluggish box office as bad winter freeze sets in – The Hollywood Reporter

Busy Philipps plays Mrs. George in Paramount Pictures' Mean Girls.

A winter freeze has begun at the domestic box office as theater owners and studios face production slowdowns due to last year's labor strikes and resulting production delays.

On the weekends of January 19-21, Paramount I mean girls The musical remained at number one on its second run with an estimated $11.7 million from 3,826 locations for a domestic total of $50 million. The Tina Fey-written musical dropped by more than the filmmakers would have liked, at 59 percent.

The only new wide release was Bleecker Street International Space Station, a thrilling story about warring astronauts on their rival space stations. The film is directed by Gabriella Cowperthwaite, and stars Ariana DeBose and Chris Messina.

International Space Station, which played in 2,250 locations, all but crashed with a $3 million domestic debut to finish seventh. The PIC could enjoy a second life in home entertainment, as well as doing strong business in some overseas markets. However, it was slapped with a C- CinemaScore.

Returning to the top 10, Amazon/MGM's Jason Statham leads the way beekeeper It remained in second place in its sophomore outing with $8.5 million from 3,330 theaters for a domestic total of $31.1 million. Overseas, it earned another $14.2 million for a total of $44.2 million overseas and $75.2 million worldwide.

Warner Bros. Christmas hit Wonka It placed third with $6.4 million domestically from 3,316 locations for an impressive domestic tally of $187.2 million. Globally, it earned $344.6 million for a global total of $531.8 million.

Will Gluck and Sonny's sleeper comedy is a hit Anyone but you It still sits in fourth place as it crossed $100 million worldwide to become the highest-grossing R-rated comedy since then. Bridget Jones's baby In 2016, not adjusted for inflation. The film helps prove that rom-coms are still a viable theatrical experience, as opposed to being dominant on streaming.

Universal's original lighting and motion picture Immigration Rounding out the top five was $5.3 million from 3,094 theaters in North America for a domestic total of $94.7 million and $191.6 million worldwide.

At the specialty box office, Neon and Ava DuVernay Origin He made his first big push after going through an Oscar-qualifying tour of Los Angeles and New York last month. The film grossed $875,000 from 125 sites, with an average of $7,000 per site.

Origin, Starring Aunjanue Ellis-Taylor, it is loosely adapted from the book by Isabel Wilkerson Class: The Origins of Our Discontent. The film tells the story behind the Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist's comprehensive theory of American racism. The cast also includes Jon Bernthal and Niecy Nash-Bates. “It is gratifying to see this film connect with audiences and come to fruition,” says Elissa Federoff, Head of Distribution at Neon.

Elsewhere in the niche market, Searchlight enjoyed a milestone as an Oscar nominee Bad things It crossed the $20.4 million mark, which is a veritable small fortune for an independent film these days. Bad things, Origin And American fantasy It is among a group of independent films hoping to boost their box office if they receive top Oscar nominations on Tuesday morning.