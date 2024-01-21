January 21, 2024

Ferrum College : Iron Blade Online

Complete Canadian News World

Rachel McAdams to Play Her Doppelgänger in a Surprise Sketch – Deadline

Rachel McAdams to Play Her Doppelgänger in a Surprise Sketch – Deadline

Roxanne Bacchus January 21, 2024 1 min read
Jacob Elordi and Rachel McAdams

nbc

After introducing Renee Rapp's musical, Rachel McAdams commented about 30 Rock in a skit Saturday Night Live.

Because of her name and example, McAdams played an aspiring actress in the shadow of two other famous actresses. Not only is she constantly wrong Diaries Star Rachel McAdams, whose name is Natalie Baartman, is very close to another familiar actress. You know the one.

When host Jacob Elordi joins the sketch as a senior actor hoping to inspire some confidence in these young actors, he is surprised to find McAdams there.

Highlight? It is amazing! He said. She quickly corrected him, adding that she created OnlyFans to make money.

“I was sued by Rachel McAdams, who accused me of deepfaking her,” she said. She asks Elordi's character for advice on how to succeed in the industry, and asks if she thinks she's a better actress than McAdams.

“I'll answer that. No,” interjects acting coach Bowen Yang. As the students move on to reading some of the scenes they have prepared for feedback, they groan when Natalie Baartman tells the group that she has chosen a scene from Diaries.

See the full graphic below.

See also  SNL mocks Jim Jordan, House Republican, in public

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

7 min read

The Nazis stole artwork by Jewish artists. They ended up in American museums

January 21, 2024 Roxanne Bacchus
2 min read

'Pawn Stars' reality star Rick Harrison breaks silence after son's death at age 39

January 20, 2024 Roxanne Bacchus
2 min read

Lily Collins with Emily's new look; Ashley Park returns – Deadline

January 20, 2024 Roxanne Bacchus

You may have missed

1 min read

Rachel McAdams to Play Her Doppelgänger in a Surprise Sketch – Deadline

January 21, 2024 Roxanne Bacchus
3 min read

Four astronauts, including the first Turkish man, arrive at the space station

January 21, 2024 Cheryl Riley
2 min read

Deebo Samuel 'OK' after shoulder injury in 49ers' playoff game against Packers – NBC Sports Bay Area and California

January 21, 2024 Joy Love
2 min read

How to farm skins in Palworld

January 21, 2024 Len Houle