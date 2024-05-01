Ryan Gosling, Beavis, Mickey Day, and Butt-Head attend the Fall Guy premiere

(LR) Ryan Gosling and Mickey Day dressed as Beavis and Butthead attend the Los Angeles premiere of The Fall Guy at the Dolby Theater.

John Kobaloff/Getty Images

It looks like Ryan Gosling and Mikey Day are reprising their famous works Beavis and Butt-Head characters sooner than fans probably expected.

Actor joined Saturday Night Live Tuesday night star at the L.A. premiere of Gosling's latest film, Scapegoat.

after Barbie The star first walked the red carpet in a mint green Gucci suit With his co-star Emily BluntGosling later returned – but this time he looked a little different.

Gosling and Day shot the pictures as live-action portrayals of Beavis and Butt-Head, the main characters from the hit 1990s adult animated series. Gosling was seen wearing a blonde wig and a blue T-shirt that said “Death Rock” and Day wearing a gray T-shirt with the word “Skull” written on it.

The duo first appeared on the characters during a sketch SNL On April 13, when La la land The actor was hosting the comedy show for the third time. The skit was an instant hit among fans, racking up more than 13 million views on YouTube alone.

In the original drawing, SNL Cast member Heidi Gardner played a news anchor interviewing a professor (Kenan Thompson) about the dangers of artificial intelligence. But Thompson's character had trouble focusing on their conversation because he kept getting distracted by two audience members, Dean (Gosling) and Jeff (Day), who bore a striking resemblance to the 1990s cartoon characters. However, Jeff and Dean insisted that they had no idea they looked like Beavis and Butt-Head, respectively.

During the skit, when Gardner first turned to address Gosling, and then Day, she completely broke character, making it an unforgettable moment. Nice guys The actor also struggled to hold back his laughter throughout the sketch.

Scapegoat It hits theaters on May 3.