Prince William 'still functioning' is a 'miracle' amid Kate's cancer: 'This is scary'

It is a “miracle” that Prince William is still able to work as the royal family faces its toughest time yet, says King Charles' former butler.

The Prince of Wales, 41, has been balancing his royal duties as heir to the throne while caring for his cancer-stricken wife, Kate Middleton, and his father.

“For any human being, having a family member go through this is scary in and of itself,” Grant Harrold exclusively told The Post.

“William lost his mother [Princess Diana] At a young age, his father, who had just become king, which he would be happy about, was fighting cancer and his wife, who is his soul mate, best friend and partner, is now also suffering from cancer.

Despite the difficulties the royals are currently facing, Harold points out that William is not one to give up on his duty to the country.

“William remains a senior member of the Royal Family and must continue to fulfill his duties,” the royal expert told us.

“You talk about mental health and how the royal family supports mental health – it's a miracle that William is still working.”

“He is a very strong character, he is his grandmother's son and I have no doubt that in his thoughts and prayers he was probably thinking of his late grandparents and what they would be doing, somewhere wherever they are, I'm sure they will be.” “Giving him the support he needed,” said Harold, who worked for Charles for seven years when he was Prince of Wales.

As Middleton, 42, continues to receive cancer treatment, the palace said William will continue his official royal appearances as usual.

A palace spokesman said: “The prince will continue to strike a balance between supporting his wife and family and maintaining his official duties, as he has done since the beginning of the year.”

However, the Prince and Princess of Wales, along with their three children, will not attend Easter Mass this year.

Instead, the family will spend the long weekend together behind closed doors at Anmer Hall, located on the Sandringham estate.

It is understood that Middleton decided to share her cancer news with the world last Friday as it was before she and William's children – Prince George, 10, Princess Charlotte, 8, and Prince Louis, 5 – left school for the Easter holidays.

The Post revealed that the Welsh “covered up” her health problems when they broke the news to their youngest son, Prince Louis, but they had a “difficult” conversation with George and Charlotte.

While Middleton undergoes treatment, her parents Michael, 74, and Carole Middleton, 69, are stepping in to support their grandchildren during this uncertain time.

