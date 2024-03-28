March 29, 2024

Ferrum College : Iron Blade Online

Complete Canadian News World

Prince William 'still functioning' is a 'miracle' amid Kate's cancer: 'This is scary'

Prince William 'still functioning' is a 'miracle' amid Kate's cancer: 'This is scary'

Roxanne Bacchus March 28, 2024 3 min read

celebrities

Exclusive

by Nika Shakhnazarova

published
March 28, 2024 at 11:12 AM ET

It is a “miracle” that Prince William is still able to work as the royal family faces its toughest time yet, says King Charles' former butler.

The Prince of Wales, 41, has been balancing his royal duties as heir to the throne while caring for his cancer-stricken wife, Kate Middleton, and his father.

“For any human being, having a family member go through this is scary in and of itself,” Grant Harrold exclusively told The Post.

It is a “miracle” that Prince William is still able to work as the royal family faces its toughest time yet, says King Charles' former butler. Paul/AFP via Getty Images

“William lost his mother [Princess Diana] At a young age, his father, who had just become king, which he would be happy about, was fighting cancer and his wife, who is his soul mate, best friend and partner, is now also suffering from cancer.

Despite the difficulties the royals are currently facing, Harold points out that William is not one to give up on his duty to the country.

“William remains a senior member of the Royal Family and must continue to fulfill his duties,” the royal expert told us.

“You talk about mental health and how the royal family supports mental health – it's a miracle that William is still working.”

“He is a very strong character, he is his grandmother's son and I have no doubt that in his thoughts and prayers he was probably thinking of his late grandparents and what they would be doing, somewhere wherever they are, I'm sure they will be.” “Giving him the support he needed,” said Harold, who worked for Charles for seven years when he was Prince of Wales.

See also  Selena Gomez breaks down crying in my mind as I docu
The Prince of Wales, 41, has been balancing his royal duties with caring for his wife and father who have cancer. mirrorpix/mega

As Middleton, 42, continues to receive cancer treatment, the palace said William will continue his official royal appearances as usual.

A palace spokesman said: “The prince will continue to strike a balance between supporting his wife and family and maintaining his official duties, as he has done since the beginning of the year.”

The Princess of Wales, 42, revealed that she is undergoing chemotherapy after being diagnosed with cancer. AP

However, the Prince and Princess of Wales, along with their three children, will not attend Easter Mass this year.

Instead, the family will spend the long weekend together behind closed doors at Anmer Hall, located on the Sandringham estate.

It is understood that Middleton decided to share her cancer news with the world last Friday as it was before she and William's children – Prince George, 10, Princess Charlotte, 8, and Prince Louis, 5 – left school for the Easter holidays.

The Post revealed that the Welsh “covered up” her health problems when they broke the news to their youngest son, Prince Louis, but they had a “difficult” conversation with George and Charlotte.

While Middleton undergoes treatment, her parents Michael, 74, and Carole Middleton, 69, are stepping in to support their grandchildren during this uncertain time.

Load more…




https://nypost.com/2024/03/28/entertainment/prince-william-still-functioning-is-miracle-amid-kates-cancer-this-is-scary/?utm_source=url_sitebuttons&utm_medium=site%20buttons&utm_campaign=site 20% buttons

Copy the share URL

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

3 min read

The King sends a recorded message “Hand of Friendship”.

March 28, 2024 Roxanne Bacchus
3 min read

Netflix blockbuster movie “3 Body Trouble” divides opinion and sparks nationalist outrage in China

March 22, 2024 Roxanne Bacchus
2 min read

Guggenheim “did not authorize” Beyoncé's Cowboy Carter promotion at the museum

March 22, 2024 Roxanne Bacchus

You may have missed

3 min read

Prince William 'still functioning' is a 'miracle' amid Kate's cancer: 'This is scary'

March 28, 2024 Roxanne Bacchus
6 min read

Looking at a solar eclipse can cause permanent eye damage

March 28, 2024 Cheryl Riley
2 min read

Josh Harris vows to fix NFLPA grade for captains: I didn't know you could get an F-minus grade

March 28, 2024 Joy Love
6 min read

Pepper Grinder Review (Switch eShop)

March 28, 2024 Len Houle