According to Apple, Apple's upcoming “Let Loose” event “will be accompanied by an event in London.” The IndependentAndrew Griffin.



The report doesn't provide any additional details about what will happen in London, but it may just be a briefing that allows journalists in the UK to get hands-on time with the new iPads and other products Apple is expected to announce next month. . Apple has frequently invited the media to hands-on briefings In New York CityA briefing session was also held In Toronto, Canada for new MacBook Air models last month.

Apple's “Let Loose” event begins on Tuesday, May 7 at 7am PT, which will be 3pm local time in London. New devices and accessories expected to be announced at the event include two new iPad Pro models, two new iPad Air models, an updated Apple Pencil, and a redesigned Magic Keyboard for iPad, and there's always a chance of a surprise or two. A video stream of the event will be available On Apple.com And On YouTube.

Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo has repeatedly said he expects Apple to launch its Vision Pro headset in additional countries before WWDC, which starts on June 10. Could an accompanying “event” in London allow UK journalists to receive hands-on training? On time with Vision Pro too? It would make sense for Apple to launch the Vision Pro globally before it announces VisionOS 2 at WWDC, and the UK is one of nine countries where the headphones are expected to become available next.

Of course, this is all just speculation for fun before the event based on a single sentence in a British newspaper. It remains to be seen what Apple's actual plans are.