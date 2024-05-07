Here’s what Apple announced at its iPad-focused “Let Loose” event

Today, Apple held its “Let Loose” event, where the company over the course of 38 minutes unveiled its newest and most advanced iPad yet. There were some programming surprises sprinkled in as well.

In the market for a new iPad? Just curious to know what new products Apple has announced? Here’s everything shared at the event.

M4 iPad Pro

The rumors were true: Apple debuted its next-generation M4 chip in the new iPad Pro, which is on sale now and available May 15. This gives the iPad lineup, at least for now, the most advanced chip Apple makes.

Along with the big performance boost coming from the M4, the new iPad Pro also comes with a major display upgrade. Apple calls this new display Ultra Retina XDR. It is powered by OLED technology and is available in 11-inch and 13-inch models. There’s also a nano-textured glass option for the first time.

Other noteworthy iPad Pro features include the thinner industrial design and the front camera that moves to the natural edge.

iPad Air 6, now featuring a 13-inch model

It’s been a good day for big-screen iPad fans, as the iPad Air 6 expands the Air lineup to include two models, with the 13-inch size joining the current 11-inch size. Both sizes are available to order now and will ship on May 15th.

The new iPad Air gains an M2 chip, follows the trend of landscape front cameras, has higher storage levels, and more.

Apple Pencil Pro

The M4 iPad Pro and iPad Air 6 are compatible with the latest generation of Apple’s Pencil model: the Apple Pencil Pro.

Pencil Pro includes a new tap gesture that apps can use to provide a variety of different custom actions. The built-in gyroscope allows the pen to be rotated for greater accuracy with the tool you are using. The device also includes Find My integration.

Magic Keyboard for iPad Pro

There’s a new Magic Keyboard that pairs exclusively with the M4 iPad Pro. It promises to be thinner and lighter than the previous Magic Keyboard, while adding pro features like a larger trackpad and function row.

Final Cut Pro 2 and Logic Pro 2 for iPad

For years, Apple has debuted powerful new iPads without offering much of a software story. There was especially a lack of compelling first-party software narratives. But today things were different.

Final Cut Pro 2 and Logic Pro 2 for iPad have been considered solid examples of professional iPad applications made by Apple. They demonstrated the benefits of the powerful new hardware they debuted by showcasing advanced features like Live Multicam and torso splitting.

Final Cut Camera app

A surprise app announced today is Final Cut Camera, a new app for iPhone and iPad that will launch later this spring. The free first-party app will directly support the new Live Multicam feature found in Final Cut Pro for iPad. It will also serve as a standalone video capture utility for professionals who need access to advanced manual controls.

What’s not announced: iPad mini or basic iPad

As expected, Apple didn’t have any news to share about the iPad mini or the base model of the iPad. Updates for both devices are expected later this year.

Despite the lack of new hardware, Apple has implemented one unannounced change to the base iPad: the 10th generation model now starts at a lower price of $349, while the 9th generation option has been discontinued.

iPad event wraps up

After a year in which the iPad received no updates, Apple is late to give its tablet lineup some love. Today’s announcements were all about the top tier of iPads, with the M4 iPad Pro and the new iPad Air 6 pushing the iPad line forward in major ways.

With the launch of these iPad versions, Apple can now turn its attention to the various operating system updates expected to be unveiled at the AI-focused WWDC conference in June.

What do you think of today’s announcements? Do Command M4 iPad Pro or iPad Air 6? Let us know in the comments.

You can find all the announcements from Apple’s “Let Loose” event in our News Center