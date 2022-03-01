Zayn, son of Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella, dies at 26

Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella’s son, Zayn, died at the age of 26 on Monday after a lifelong battle with cerebral palsy, according to reports.

The tech company notified its top executives of Zayn Nadella’s death via an email. The letter asked the executives to send their thoughts and prayers to Nadella’s family.

“I know we all want to support Satya during this difficult time,” Kathleen Hogan, Microsoft’s chief personnel officer, said in the letter. Jkwire. “The best way now is to have him and his family in your thoughts and prayers, while allowing them the privacy and peace to address such a heavy loss.”

Nadella’s son—the eldest of his three sons—suffered from asphyxia in the womb and was born weighing just three pounds. Zayn Nadella has received care at Seattle Children’s Hospital for most of his life.

The Microsoft CEO and his wife, Anu, donated $15 million to Seattle Children’s Hospital and helped create Zain Nadella chair He received his PhD in pediatric neuroscience in 2021.

Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella’s son, Zayn, was born with Cerebral Palsy. Bloomberg

“Zain will be remembered for his eclectic flair in music, his bright, bright smile and the immense joy he brought to his family and all who loved him,” said Jeff Spring, CEO of Children’s Hospital, in a joint statement with the Microsoft executive team.

Microsoft did not immediately respond to a request for further comment. Satya Nadella has yet to publicly comment on the death of his son.

In his 2017 memoir “Hit Refresh”, Satya Nadella stated that he was “devastated” when learning the details of his son’s birth and medical problems.

Microsoft has asked its top executives to keep the Nadella family in their thoughts and prayers. Bloomberg

“But I was mostly sad about how things turned out for me and Anu,” Nadella wrote. “Fortunately, Anu helped me understand that it was not about what happened to me. It was about deeply understanding what happened to Zayn, and cultivating empathy for his pain and circumstances while accepting our responsibility as parents.”