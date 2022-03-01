March 1, 2022

Ferrum College : Iron Blade Online

Complete Canadian News World

Zayn, son of Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella, dies at 26

Zayn, son of Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella, dies at 26

Len Houle March 1, 2022 2 min read

Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella’s son, Zayn, died at the age of 26 on Monday after a lifelong battle with cerebral palsy, according to reports.

The tech company notified its top executives of Zayn Nadella’s death via an email. The letter asked the executives to send their thoughts and prayers to Nadella’s family.

“I know we all want to support Satya during this difficult time,” Kathleen Hogan, Microsoft’s chief personnel officer, said in the letter. Jkwire. “The best way now is to have him and his family in your thoughts and prayers, while allowing them the privacy and peace to address such a heavy loss.”

Nadella’s son—the eldest of his three sons—suffered from asphyxia in the womb and was born weighing just three pounds. Zayn Nadella has received care at Seattle Children’s Hospital for most of his life.

The Microsoft CEO and his wife, Anu, donated $15 million to Seattle Children’s Hospital and helped create Zain Nadella chair He received his PhD in pediatric neuroscience in 2021.

Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella’s son, Zayn, was born with Cerebral Palsy.
Bloomberg

“Zain will be remembered for his eclectic flair in music, his bright, bright smile and the immense joy he brought to his family and all who loved him,” said Jeff Spring, CEO of Children’s Hospital, in a joint statement with the Microsoft executive team.

Microsoft did not immediately respond to a request for further comment. Satya Nadella has yet to publicly comment on the death of his son.

In his 2017 memoir “Hit Refresh”, Satya Nadella stated that he was “devastated” when learning the details of his son’s birth and medical problems.

See also  The Legend of Zelda: Majora's Mask Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack has been announced. Release date announced
Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella
Microsoft has asked its top executives to keep the Nadella family in their thoughts and prayers.
Bloomberg

“But I was mostly sad about how things turned out for me and Anu,” Nadella wrote. “Fortunately, Anu helped me understand that it was not about what happened to me. It was about deeply understanding what happened to Zayn, and cultivating empathy for his pain and circumstances while accepting our responsibility as parents.”

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

2 min read

Honor 3 Pro headphones come with a built-in temperature monitoring system

March 1, 2022 Len Houle
2 min read

Elden Ring: YouTubers find exploits in breeding runes

March 1, 2022 Len Houle
4 min read

How to get Apex Shadow Ho-Oh and Apex Shadow Lugia • Eurogamer.net

February 28, 2022 Len Houle

You may have missed

6 min read

Valery Gergiev, an ally of Putin, was removed from the position of command chief in Munich

March 1, 2022 Roxanne Bacchus
3 min read

Scientists suggest that Tyrannosaurus had three species, not just ‘Rex’

March 1, 2022 Cheryl Riley
3 min read

MLB Closing: Live updates as CBA negotiations continue after league postponed deadline to Tuesday noon

March 1, 2022 Joy Love
2 min read

Zayn, son of Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella, dies at 26

March 1, 2022 Len Houle