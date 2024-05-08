The Italian president said the Russian invasion of Ukraine could not be resolved by rewarding Moscow’s aggression

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The Italian president told the UN General Assembly on Tuesday so Russian invasion of Ukraine This problem cannot be solved by rewarding its aggression, and peace can only come when Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity are restored.

Sergio Mattarella said Italy, who is now presiding Group of Seven meetingsMany international partners have come to Ukraine’s defense in support of the principle of solidarity with countries attacked by actions that violate international law and the Charter of the United Nations.

He said: “No country, no matter how powerful it is or how equipped it is with a dangerous nuclear arsenal, can contemplate violating principles, including another country’s sovereignty, territorial integrity and independence, without facing sanctions.”

Mattarella said that the end of the two world wars and the collapse of the Soviet Union brought new hope to Europe, and that “Russia bore the great historical responsibility of bringing war back to the heart of the European continent.”

The Italian President stressed that the Russian invasion of Ukraine is not just a regional conflict because Moscow wants to exercise its global influence. Russia is a permanent member with veto power in the United Nations Security Council, which is responsible for ensuring international peace and security.

He added that the war in Ukraine, which was once one of the world’s main breadbaskets, has caused food and energy scarcity, especially in parts of Africa.

Mattarella added that the peace gains that spurred the allocation of resources to development rather than weapons after the end of the Cold War have been squandered as Russia turns back time and begins a new arms race.

As the war in Ukraine enters its third year, he said Italy, its international partners and people everywhere are committed to achieving a peaceful and long-lasting peace. Conflict resolution.

“No solution, let alone one, rewards the aggressor and humiliates the one being attacked, which sets a dangerous precedent for everyone,” Mattarella said.

He added: “If peace is to be just and long-lasting, it must be based on the noble and inalienable principles of international law and the Charter of the United Nations.”