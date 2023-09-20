Here are the features of the new Apple Shortcuts app in iOS 17

iOS 17 is finally available to the public, as are iPadOS 17 and watchOS 10. The updates come with a lot of new features, like improvements to iMessage, FaceTime, and NameDrop. It also brings a lot of new functionality to the Shortcuts app, and Apple has just published a detailed document highlighting everything new in the Shortcuts app.

New Shortcuts app actions are coming with iOS 17

Apple describes Shortcuts as “a quick way to accomplish one or more tasks with your apps.” Users have endless possibilities to create automations using native iOS features as well as integrations with third-party apps.

With iOS 17, watchOS 10, and macOS Sonoma (which will be available next week), there are even more features available to users (via Matthew Cassinelli). For example, you can now create a shortcut to convert an audio file to text, delete alerts, scan documents, or create a Time Machine backup.

Here is a list of new commands available with the updates:

Transcribe Audio creates text from an audio file

Delete Alarms Removes selected alerts from the watch

Editing a sleep alarm skips the next sleep alarm, or reactivates a skipped sleep alarm

Open Camera Opens the Camera app in a specific capture mode, such as “Selfie”

Open Collection goes to a specific section in the Photos app, such as Places

Viewing Passwords goes to Passwords in Settings on iOS and System Settings on macOS

End Workout completes your current workout session on iOS and watchOS

Scan Document takes a photo and saves it to the Files app on iOS

Get Current Timer, Stop Timer, Resume Timer, and Cancel Timer are now supported on iOS

Start Stopwatch, Cycle Stopwatch, Stopwatch Stop, and Reset Stopwatch are now supported on iOS

Set Hotspot Password and Get Hotspot Password are now supported on iOS

Switch cellular plan, set default line, set data roaming, find cellular plan, and reset cellular data statistics are now supported on iOS

Start a Time Machine Backup Starts or stops backing up your data using Time Machine on macOS

Move Window, Resize Window, Find Windows, Find Displays, and Find Apps are now supported on macOS

With the latest software updates, Apple has also improved some of the features already present in the Shortcuts app. like:

Set Timer can now start a new timer even if a timer is already running

Find Alarm now replaces Get All Alarms, retrieving all alarms or only those that match your filter criteria

Volume adjustment can now adjust media volume or ringtone volume

Healthy samples now support more types of data, such as sleep, mood, and appetite changes

Event attendees for the calendar now include a type attribute to distinguish people, groups, and rooms

Getting network details now includes more options, such as channel number, device MAC address, and price information

Take Photo is now more reliable when taking multiple photos in a row

For more details about what’s new in the Shortcuts app this year, See the article published by Apple on its official website.