iPhone 15 users will be able to check the battery cycle count for the first time, according to information shared on X (formerly Twitter).



Previous ways to check your iPhone’s battery cycle count were informal (via third-party apps) or complex, such as copying and pasting analyzes into Notes and searching for “last_value_CycleCount.” According to the screenshot he shared @Tech_ReveOn ‌iPhone 15‌ models, battery cycle information appears by navigating through Settings, General, and About. There’s a new “Battery” section at the bottom of the page. In addition to the battery cycle number, it also includes the production date and date of first use.

Although battery health has been visible on the ‌iPhone‌ for several years in the form of “maximum capacity,” being able to see the exact number of cycles is a valuable additional metric for determining its status. A charging cycle is recorded every time the battery capacity is completely drained. Battery cycle information on MacBooks can be easily accessed by going to System Information. From Apple Battery information web page:

Apple lithium-ion batteries operate in charge cycles. You complete one charging cycle when you use (discharge) an amount equal to 100% of the battery capacity — but not necessarily all of it from a single charge. For example, you can use 75% of your battery capacity in one day, then fully recharge it overnight. If you use 25% the next day, a total of 100% will be discharged, and the two days will add up to one charging cycle. It may take several days to complete the course. The capacity of any type of battery will decrease after a certain period of recharging. With lithium-ion batteries, the capacity decreases slightly with each full charge cycle.

Yesterday, it was revealed that all ‌iPhone 15‌ and iPhone 15 Pro models feature a new battery status setting that prevents devices from charging beyond 80% at all times when enabled. Apple says all ‌iPhone 15‌ models have the same battery life as their iPhone 14 predecessors. The devices will be launched on Friday.