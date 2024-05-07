Roguelike hit Hades Part 2 enters Early Access with “very positive” reviews.

Following a surprise announcement at the 2022 Game Awards, the Hades sequel has finally entered Early Access.

Although it’s only available on PC at the moment, it gives many fans of Supergiant’s original roguelike hope that there will be a console announcement at some point in the future.

On the developer Official Websiteit was mentioned how Early Access is expected to run “at least until the end of 2024” with a console platform release to follow:

“We don’t have a specific release date for completion Hades II Version 1.0, and we expect to be in Early Access at least until the end of 2024. We expect that Hades II “To eventually be available for PC, Mac, and consoles (although platforms cannot be confirmed yet).”

So far, Hades II has had a great start on PC, with Steam users giving the game a “very positive” review. Critics also praised the title.

No “prior knowledge” of the current game is needed to play Hades II, but there appear to be “a lot of connections” to the original title. Here’s the backstory for the sequel:

“As Melino, the immortal Princess of the Underworld, you will explore a larger and deeper mythical world, defeating the forces of the Titan with the full power of Olympus behind you, in a sweeping story that continually unfolds through every setback and achievement. New locations, challenges, upgrade systems, and surprises await as you delve deeper into the ever-changing Underworld.

“Like her brother Zagreus from the original game, Melinoe is not a character of our own invention, and is based on an ancient god of the underworld believed to be connected to Hades. The little bit of ancient mythology that exists about her was more than enough to make us want to explore her story and connection to her family, and in doing so, expand our view of the world.” Lower!”

Again, there’s no official console announcement for Hades II yet, but hopefully that means it’s not too far away.

If you haven’t played the original Hades, it’s available for purchase from the eShop. In our review here on Nintendo Life, we gave it a great score and called it “an absolute must-have for all Switch owners.”