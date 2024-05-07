Drake’s property was restricted by police after a shooting in the area left the man seriously injured

world News
Police have sealed off Canadian rapper Drake’s mansion following an attack Early morning shooting Tuesday in an upscale Toronto neighbourhood.
The shooting occurred around 2:10 a.m. local time. CBC News reportedquoted by the police.
A man was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Drake, 37, was reportedly uninjured in the incident.
