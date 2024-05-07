Drake’s property was restricted by police after a shooting in the area left the man seriously injured

world News

broke down

Police have sealed off Canadian rapper Drake’s mansion following an attack Early morning shooting Tuesday in an upscale Toronto neighbourhood.

Police registered Drake’s property after the incident. AFP via Getty Images

Reports said the shooting occurred early in the morning. CP24

The rapper was reportedly not injured in the shooting. CP24

The shooting occurred around 2:10 a.m. local time. CBC News reportedquoted by the police.

A man was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Drake, 37, was reportedly uninjured in the incident.

This is a breaking event, please check back for updates.

Load more…



{{#isDisplay}}

{{/isDisplay}}{{#isAniviewVideo}}



{{/isAniviewVideo}}{{#isSRVideo}}



{{/isSRVideo}}





