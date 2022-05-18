Russian Army veteran Khudaryonok in a damning assessment of the Ukraine war

Destruction of military equipment for the Russian army in the city of Bucha. soba pictures | Light Rocket | Getty Images

In a country where independent media and commentary have disappeared from public view, it is rare to hear dissenting voices on Russia’s many state-controlled television networks – particularly now with the country at war with Ukraine. But a well-known military analyst and veteran came to prominence this week after he appeared on state television and gave a damning assessment of the invasion of Ukraine, or what Russia calls its “special military operation.” “The situation, frankly, will only get worse for us,” said Mikhail Khodarionok, a retired colonel of the Russian army, on the “60 Minutes” talk show on Rossiya-1 TV hosted by Olga Scapieva, famous for her pro-Kremlin stance. . “You should not swallow media sedatives,” Khodarionok told the host, warning that Ukraine was in no way on the verge of being defeated by Russia, and that Kyiv could muster and arm a million men if it wanted to. Khodaryonok, who is also a defense columnist for gazeta.ru and a graduate of one of the Russian military academies, according to Reuters, warned Russia against invading its neighbor Ukraine, saying that it does not serve Russia’s national interests. His advice was not heeded, Russia has now been locked in a bloody conflict in Ukraine for nearly three months with few significant territorial gains in the east and south, and the invasion is likely to turn into a protracted war of attrition as Ukraine’s guerrillas show their bravery. And steadfastness Moscow underestimated. See also French elections: Emmanuel Macron faces Marine Le Pen in the French presidential run-off Moscow has already had to scale back its apparent strategy of invading Ukraine from the north, east and south, and is now concentrating its combat forces on eastern Ukraine, in the Donbass region.

Khudaryonok stressed that even if Ukraine had to rely on hundreds of thousands of conscripts who received only rudimentary military training, what is important is that their hearts will be in combat, and this will not bode well for Russia. “The desire to defend the motherland means that it is in Ukraine – it is already there and they intend to fight to the end,” said Khudaryonok, before being interrupted by Skabieva, who was trying to reduce the effectiveness of the Ukrainian forces. Reuters reported that neither Khudarionok nor Scapieva could be reached for comment.