Countries ban food exports amid rising prices and inflation

India has banned wheat exports as grain prices soar this year due to the Russo-Ukrainian war. T. Narayan | Bloomberg | Getty Images

India banned wheat exportsIt became the latest country to do so with grain prices soaring this year in part because of the Russo-Ukrainian war. The war caused a sharp rise in wheat prices, with Russia and Ukraine being among the largest exporters of this commodity. Both countries account for 29% of global wheat exports, According to the World Bank. Wheat prices rose about 6% on Monday after that Weekend announcement in India. “With food prices already soaring due to supply chain disruptions related to COVID and low yields last year, the Russian invasion came at a bad time for global food markets,” said the Peterson Institute for International Economics (PIIE) in Washington, DC. Research Center based, in an April note.

Russia and Ukraine are among the top five global exporters of several important grains and oilseeds, such as barley, sunflower and sunflower oil, as well as corn, according to PIIE. India is not alone. In addition to Russia and Ukraine, Egypt, Kazakhstan, Kosovo and Serbia have also banned wheat exports.

And not just wheat. Many countries have also implemented bans on other food exports as global inflation rises as a result of the Ukraine crisis. Prices of a wide range of other food products have risen, which has contributed to rising inflation around the world. Some of these products include sunflower oil, palm oil, fertilizers, and grains. Other than rising food prices, the supply of many food products is also uncertain.

As the war continues, there is an increasing possibility that food shortages, especially grains and vegetable oils, will become acute… Peterson Institute for International Economics

Ukraine was unable to export grain, fertilizer, and vegetable oils, while the conflict also destroyed crop fields and prevented the normal growing season. The government also has Russia accused of theft Several hundred thousand metric tons of grain and resell. The Russian Foreign Ministry did not immediately respond to CNBC’s request for comment. “As the war continues, there is an increasing potential for food shortages, especially grains and vegetable oils, to become severe, causing more countries to turn to trade restrictions,” PIIE analysts Joseph Glober, David Laborde and Abdullah Mamoun wrote. Over the weekend, the Group of Seven industrialized nations issued a warning about the risks of a global hunger crisis unless Russia lifts the ban on Ukrainian grain currently stuck in Ukrainian ports, According to the Financial Times.

Here is a list of countries that banned food exports in the months after the start of the Russo-Ukrainian War, according to a live tracker developed by PIIE.

List of countries that ban the export of foodstuffs Country food product type Ban expiration date Argentina Soybean oil, soybean meal, December 31, 2023 Algeria Pasta, wheat derivatives, vegetable oil, sugar December 31, 2022 Egypt vegetable oil, corn June 12 2022 Wheat, flour, oils, lentils, pasta, beans June 10, 2022 India wheat December 31, 2022 Indonesia Palm oil and palm kernel oil December 31, 2022 Iran Potatoes, eggplant, tomatoes, onions December 31, 2022 Kazakhstan Wheat and wheat flour June 15 2022 Kosovo wheat, corn, flour, vegetable oil, salt, sugar, December 31, 2022 turkey Beef, lamb, goat meat, butter, cooking oils December 31, 2022 Ukraine Wheat, oats, millet, sugar December 31, 2022 Russia Sugar and sunflower seeds August 31, 2022 Wheat, mycelin, rye, barley, corn June 30, 2022 Serbia Wheat, corn, flour, oil December 31, 2022 Tunisia fruits vegetables December 31, 2022 source: Peterson Institute for International Economics