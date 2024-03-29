Michael Jackson's children rarely appear together on the red carpet

Michael Jackson's three children, Prince, Paris and Biggie Jackson, made a rare joint public appearance this week to honor their late father.

The King of Pop's kids stepped out on Wednesday night for the red carpet bash Tony winner “MJ: The Musical” premiered on Broadway in 2022 and recently opened in London’s West End.

Prince (27 years old) wore a black suit with a wine-colored dress shirt, while his younger sister Paris Jackson (25 years old) wore a long-sleeved burnt orange dress with matching shoes and a shiny handbag. Peggy Jackson, 22, kept things simple by wearing a black suit and an unbuttoned white shirt.

Although it's not usual for the Jackson children to attend events together, Paris and Prince Jackson also attended the Broadway premiere of the musical in 2022. They also attended the Tony Awards later that year to perform for the cast during the ceremony.

The play offers “a rare look into the creative mind and collaborative spirit that brought Michael Jackson to legendary status” and is set in a Los Angeles rehearsal studio in 1992, before Jackson began his “dangerous” tour of Germany.

Biggie and Prince Jackson also posed for photos with the star of the production, Miles Frost, for each photo of the actor Posted on Instagram Thursday.

Legal problems:Peggy Jackson criticizes his grandmother Katherine for money from his father's estate

The trio's appearance comes amid a heated legal battle between Peggy Jackson and their grandmother, Katherine Jackson.

In court filings obtained by USA TODAY, Peggy Jackson said his grandmother should not be able to use money from Michael Jackson's estate to fund her legal battle against the executors of her son's estate.

Peggy Jackson's lawyers said Katherine Jackson's legal battle “does not benefit the estate or the other heirs or beneficiaries,” so the judge should not grant her request for payment to cover the costs of her appeal. However, he believes his grandmother should be allowed to pay “reasonable attorneys' fees” related to the original case, before appealing.

The request came in response to Katherine Jackson's continued opposition to a $600 million deal with Sony Music to acquire half of the late pop star's recorded music catalog and publishing by executors of the estate. painting And the people mentioned.

In December, a judge sided with the executors and said the deal could continue, but Katherine Jackson continued to appeal. However, Peggy Jackson disagreed, believing that “the chances of reversal on appeal were very slim and Peggy did not wish to incur further expense in pursuing the appeal.”

Michael Jackson's estate is also involved in an upcoming Michael Jackson biopic starring his 27-year-old nephew, Jafar Jackson. “Michael”, directed by Antoine Fuqua, is currently filming and is scheduled for release on April 18, 2025.

The foundation is still locked in a legal battle with two men who claim Michael Jackson sexually abused them for years when they were boys. Their allegations were detailed in the 2019 HBO documentary “Leaving Neverland.”

In August, the California 2nd District Court of Appeal ruled that the lower court should not have dismissed lawsuits filed by Wade Robson and James Safechuck in 2020 and 2021. Jackson's family has maintained the star's innocence.

Contributing: Jay Stahl