Robert Pattinson revealed that he was “counting sips of water” to take shape to play Batman

Robert Pattinson only has a few months to play Bruce Wayne/Batman in The Batman, and he reveals some of his interesting techniques.

The 35-year-old London-born has opened up about some of his fitness secrets for getting into Batman form in a new interview with the people.

Previous Twilight Heart revealed that one of his techniques was limiting sips of water to make his body stand out a lot more.

In Shape: Robert Pattinson only has a few months to get back in shape to play Bruce Wayne/Batman in The Batman, and he reveals some of his interesting techniques

“I had about three months before the movie started, and then I was working out before and after work all the time,” Pattinson revealed.

The actor added, ‘You just cut and sliced ​​and diced before the two watching with your shirt, and you’re counting the sips of water’.

The technique of calculating water sips is used in amateur wrestling to reduce weight, and by bodybuilders before the big show.

Workout: ‘I had about three months before the movie started, and then I was working out before and after work all the time,’ revealed Pattinson

a Muscle and fitness The article recommends that, on the day of the show, the bodybuilder take “slight sips” of water before prejudging, a technique that Pattinson reversed for the Batman look.

While he only had a few months to get into shape, he revealed that “shame is my biggest motivator, 100%.”

When Pattinson wasn’t topless in the movie, he wore Pattinson’s famous jumpsuit, which helped him connect with the character more.

See also Zachary Joseph Horowitz sentenced to 20 years in prison from HBO, a Ponzi scheme on Netflix Shame: While he only had a few months to get into shape, he revealed that “shame is my biggest motivator, 100%”

It’s funny because you read the script and spent a lot of time trying to figure out “How can I play this character who does this kind of daring act?” Pattinson started.

And the closer I got to the shoot, the more and more paranoid I got — you know, it’s kind of silly when you’re sitting at home wearing a T-shirt — and then you put it on. It’s got an elemental power to it,” he added.

And he went on, while wearing the suit, people react differently to you, the crew reacts differently. Your entire world is suddenly changing.

The world changes: He continued that while wearing the suit, “People react to you differently, the crew reacts differently. Your whole world is suddenly changing”

Bold: “That’s funny because you read the script and spend a lot of time trying to figure out ‘How can I play this character who does this kind of daring act?’ Pattinson started

And then you can catch that glimpse like, the exact reflection or shadow on the ground and realize that the character is bigger than you. It’s a bit like wearing a tiara or something, Pattinson explained.

The Batman movie hits theaters March 4th, with American critics cheering about the superhero drama, which has an 87% “new” rating from Rotten Tomatoes critics.

Batman is expected to spend a big weekend at the box office as well, with Delivery time Expect a global launch between $225 million and $240 million.

See also Amanda Bynes petitions to end guardianship, with parental support Rave review: The Batman movie opens in theaters March 4, with US critics raving about the superhero drama, which has an 87% “new” rating from Rotten Tomatoes critics.