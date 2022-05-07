‘Doctor Strange 2’ hits $90 million on Friday – The Hollywood Reporter

The game started.

Marvel studios and Disney Doctor Strange in the Multiverse mad She is on track to record $185 million to $200 million on her domestic debut and grab one of the biggest slots of all time domestically after making $90 million on Friday.

Disney has become more conservative in proposing an opening weekend in the $170 million to $185 range.

Friday’s tally – which included $36 million in Thursday previews – is the seventh biggest opening day of all time and gives Marvel Cinematic Universe Five of the 10 most important working days of all time. It’s also more than the full opening weekend of 10 MCU titles, including the first Dr. Gharibwhich opened to $85.1 million in 2016, has not been adjusted for inflation.

Directed by Sam RaimiThe $200 million support pillar is back Benedict Cumberbatch in the honorary role. Dr. Gharib 2 The overseas opening kicked off Wednesday, bringing in $139.3 million so far with an early global total of $229.3 million as of Friday.

The performance of the sequel is a huge victory as Hollywood and theater owners kick off the summer of 2022 ticket window season. After two years of struggling due to the pandemic, studios are preparing to launch a parade of belated support columns.

Dr. Gharib 2 Screening in 4,545 theaters, the largest number for pandemic sites and the fifth largest ever, and another sign that the film industry is emerging from COVID-19 after more than two years of frenzy and initiation. While overall attendance is still low compared to “normal” times, movie-goers’ confidence is at an all-time high.

Another draw: Imax and other film operators are touting the fact that the first trailer for James Cameron’s sequel Avatar: Water Road It is the premiere exclusively in theaters by Dr. Gharib 2.

The generally well-reviewed superhero image has a B+ CinemaScore score in the US, and so far it is fed by moviegoers between the ages of 18 and 34. Males made up more than 62 percent of Friday ticket buyers.

after the first Dr. GharibCumberbatch’s character gained more clarity when he appeared in it Avengers: Infinity War Recently, Sony and Marvel achieved a huge success of $ 1.9 billion Spider-Man: There is no room for homewhich grossed nearly $122 million on its first Friday (including $50 million in previews) on its way to $260.1 million for its first domestically.

If it reaches $200 million, Raimi’s movie will boast the sixth biggest superhero opening behind it Black Panther ($202 million), Avengers ($207.3 million), Avengers: Infinity War ($257.7 million), Spider-Man: There is no room for home ($260.1 million) and Avengers: Endgame ($357.1 million).

Doctor Strange in a multiverse of madness pick up where There is no place for home It stops, as Stephen Strange arrives to help a little girl named America Chavez (Zochitel Gomez) who can jump through different universes. Now, however, a demonic force is trying to steal its power.

Part emotional, part horror, comedic and always action-packed, the adventure that ensues sees the devious superhero having a showdown with the Crimson Witch (Elizabeth Olsen), and meeting an ancient flame (Rachel McAdams), enlist the help of your ex-boyfriend who is now a supreme wizard (Benedict Wong) and meet suppliers (Chiwetel Ejiofor). There’s also a main inscription related to other MCU features, but readers won’t find any spoilers here.

Doctor Strange in a multiverse of madness It is rated PG-13.

May 5, 7:55 am Updated with Friday’s total and revised estimates.