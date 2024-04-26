Boeing Starliner astronaut's first flight: Live updates

Refreshes

Starliner I astronauts finish training ahead of launch on May 6

Astronauts Butch Wilmore and Sonny Williams have completed major training ahead of their historic launch aboard a Boeing Starliner no later than May 6, agency officials said Friday (April 26), hours after the training ended.

“Wilmore and Williams completed a series of launch day milestones including suiting up, working in the flight deck simulator, and running the same software that will be used during launch.” NASA officials wrote In a blog post on Friday (April 26).

The exercise took place at NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Orlando, Florida, and included performing a countdown with the Starliner spacecraft, located atop the United Launch Alliance Atlas V rocket that will carry it to the International Space Station (ISS).

The week-long flight test crew passed its latest flight readiness review with NASA on Thursday (April 25). The CFT, the first Starliner mission with astronauts, aims to certify the spacecraft for six-month missions to the International Space Station that could begin in 2025. Read more about Starliner's “launch launch” here on Space.com.