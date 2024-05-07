In 1836, Christian Jørgensen Thomsen, a Danish archaeologist, brought the first semblance of the system back to prehistoric times, suggesting that early humans in Europe had gone through three stages of technological development that were reflected in tool production. The basic chronology – from the Stone Age to the Bronze Age to the Iron Age – now supports the archeology of much of the ancient world (and cartoons like “The Flintstones” and “The Croods”).

Thomsen could have replaced the Wooden Age with the Stone Age, according to Thomas Terberger, an archaeologist and head of research at the Cultural Heritage Department of Lower Saxony in Germany.

He said: “Maybe we can assume that wooden tools existed for the same period as stone tools, that is, two and a half million or three million years ago.” “But since wood deteriorates and rarely survives, preservation bias distorts our view of antiquity.” Primitive stone tools characterized the Lower Paleolithic period, which lasted from about 2.7 million years ago to 200,000 years ago. Of the thousands of archaeological sites that can be traced back to that era, wood has been extracted from less than 10 sites.

Dr. Terberger was the leader of Team A Stady Published last month in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences provided the first comprehensive report on wooden objects excavated from 1994 to 2008 in the peat of an open pit coal mine near Schöningen in northern Germany. The rich haul included twenty whole or fragmentary spears (each as long as an NBA center) and double-pointed throwing sticks (half the length of a billiard cue) but no human bones. These objects date back to the end of the warm interglacial period 300,000 years ago, when early Neanderthals replaced Homo heidelbergensis, their direct ancestors in Europe. The projectiles discovered at the Schöningen site, known as the Spear Horizon, are considered the oldest preserved hunting weapons.