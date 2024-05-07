May 8, 2024

The James Webb Space Telescope suggests that supermassive black holes arose from heavy cosmic “seeds.”

Cheryl Riley May 7, 2024 5 min read

The James Webb Space Telescope (JWST) has observed light from stars surrounding some of the universe’s former supermassive black holes, black holes seen as they were less than a billion years after the Big Bang.

Observations by a team from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) address the question of how these cosmic giants at the cores of galaxies grow into massive masses, equivalent to millions (sometimes billions) of suns. More specifically, how did it grow so quickly? The results could also answer the puzzle: What came first, the galaxy or the supermassive black hole?

