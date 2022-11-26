November 26, 2022

Ferrum College : Iron Blade Online

Complete Canadian News World

This Hubble Space Telescope image shows merging galaxies 671 million light-years away

This Hubble Space Telescope image shows merging galaxies 671 million light-years away

Cheryl Riley November 26, 2022 2 min read

NASA captures a ‘smiling’ sun

NASA has shared a video taken by the Solar Dynamics Observatory that shows dark spots on the sun, giving the illusion of a smile. (Credit: @NASASun/Twitter)

Scientists at NASA and the European Space Agency (ESA) released an image on Friday showing a pair of merged galaxies.

galaxy merger, Known as Arp-Madore 417-391It is located 671 million light-years away in the constellation of Eridanus.

Captured by the Hubble Space Telescope, it is the result of two galaxies that have been distorted by gravity and twisted together into a ring.

Their cores were left side by side.

After an “unexpected loss” NASA says the spacecraft’s communications have been restored

The Arp-Madore galaxy merger 417-391 steals the spotlight in this image from the NASA/ESA Hubble Space Telescope. The Arp-Madore catalog is a collection of exotic galaxies dotted across the southern sky and includes a host of brilliantly interacting galaxies as well as the most exciting colliding galaxies.
(ESA/Hubble & NASA, Dark Energy Survey/DOE/FNAL/DECam/CTIO/NOIRLab/NSF/AURA, J. Dalcanton)

The telescope used its Advanced Camera for Surveys to capture this scene and the European Space Agency said the instrument is optimized for Find galaxies and galaxy clusters in the ancient universe.

The Arp-Madore catalog is a collection of strange galaxies scattered across the southern sky.

Arp Madur 417-391 close up

Arp Madur 417-391 close up
(Image credit: ESA/Hubble & NASA, Dark Energy Survey/DOE/FNAL/DECam/CTIO/NOIRLab/NSF/AURA, J. Dalcanton)

NASA Space CAPSULE orbiting the Moon

The image comes from a selection of Hubble observations designed to create a list of interesting targets to follow the observations with James Webb International Space Telescope and other ground telescopes.

An astronaut aboard Space Shuttle Atlantis captured this image with the Hubble Space Telescope on May 19, 2009.

An astronaut aboard Space Shuttle Atlantis captured this image with the Hubble Space Telescope on May 19, 2009.
(NASA)

See also  Clashes between Boeing and a major supplier before the launch of the Starliner spacecraft

Click here for the FOX NEWS app

Astronomers have selected a list of previously unobserved galaxies for Hubble to examine.

Julia Mostow is a correspondent for Fox News and Fox Business Digital.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

3 min read

NASA’s innovative Mars Helicopter completes its first flight with new navigation software

November 26, 2022 Cheryl Riley
4 min read

We finally know how black holes produce the brightest light in the universe: ScienceAlert

November 26, 2022 Cheryl Riley
4 min read

NASA’s Perseverance probe detects possible organic compounds in Martian crater rocks

November 25, 2022 Cheryl Riley

You may have missed

2 min read

Irene Cara, the ’80s pop star behind the hits Fame and Flashdance, dies at 63

November 26, 2022 Roxanne Bacchus
2 min read

This Hubble Space Telescope image shows merging galaxies 671 million light-years away

November 26, 2022 Cheryl Riley
5 min read

Great Cyber ​​Monday phone deals that will make you glad the internet exists

November 26, 2022 Len Houle
6 min read

Ukrainian flags are displayed throughout Maine. why?

November 26, 2022 Frank Tomlinson