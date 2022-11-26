This Hubble Space Telescope image shows merging galaxies 671 million light-years away

Scientists at NASA and the European Space Agency (ESA) released an image on Friday showing a pair of merged galaxies.

galaxy merger, Known as Arp-Madore 417-391It is located 671 million light-years away in the constellation of Eridanus.

Captured by the Hubble Space Telescope, it is the result of two galaxies that have been distorted by gravity and twisted together into a ring.

Their cores were left side by side.

After an “unexpected loss” NASA says the spacecraft’s communications have been restored

The telescope used its Advanced Camera for Surveys to capture this scene and the European Space Agency said the instrument is optimized for Find galaxies and galaxy clusters in the ancient universe.

The Arp-Madore catalog is a collection of strange galaxies scattered across the southern sky.

NASA Space CAPSULE orbiting the Moon

The image comes from a selection of Hubble observations designed to create a list of interesting targets to follow the observations with James Webb International Space Telescope and other ground telescopes.

Click here for the FOX NEWS app

Astronomers have selected a list of previously unobserved galaxies for Hubble to examine.