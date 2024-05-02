May 2, 2024

On Thursday night, SpaceX is targeting a 2024 launch of its 33rd Cape rocket

Cheryl Riley May 2, 2024 2 min read

Editor’s note: SpaceX announced the target liftoff time is 9:49 PM EST on Thursday.

Original story: After launching a double-headed rocket over the weekend, SpaceX is targeting Thursday night its next Falcon 9 launch from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station, navigational warnings show.

According to the Federal Aviation Administration and the National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency, SpaceX’s Starlink 6-55 mission window will open at 9:17 PM EST on Thursday and extend until 1:48 AM on Friday.

The Falcon 9 rocket will fly on a southeast trajectory and send a constellation of Starlink internet-broadcasting satellites into low Earth orbit from Launch Complex 40. No sonic booms are expected in central Florida.

For live coverage of the FLORIDA TODAY Space team, visit floridatoday.com/space about 90 minutes before liftoff.

Cape Canaveral:Is there a launch today? SpaceX, NASA, and ULA’s upcoming rocket launch schedule in Florida

The National Weather Service expects Thursday night to be mostly clear skies, with a low around 69 degrees and southeast winds 5 to 10 mph at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station.

Looking ahead to Monday, Boeing’s Starliner spacecraft is scheduled to make its maiden test flight with NASA astronauts Butch Wilmore and Sonny Williams on board at 10:34 p.m. Monday. A United Launch Alliance Atlas V rocket will lift off from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station on its way to the International Space Station.

