November 27, 2022

Ferrum College : Iron Blade Online

Complete Canadian News World

NASA's Orion spacecraft breaks record on the Apollo 13 flight

NASA’s Orion spacecraft breaks record on the Apollo 13 flight

Cheryl Riley November 27, 2022 2 min read

The Artemis 1 Orion crew vehicle has set a new NASA flight record. At about 8:40 a.m. ET on Saturday, Orion flew farther than any spacecraft designed to carry human astronauts before, surpassing the previous record set by Apollo 13 in 1970. As of 10:17 a.m. ET, it was Orion is approximately 249,666 miles (out of 401,798 kilometers) from Earth.

“Artemis I was designed to confirm the Orion systems and we settled into the far retrograde orbit as a really good way to do that,” Jim Jeffer saidOrion Spacecraft Integration Manager. “It just so happened that with this really big orbit, and high above the moon, we were able to pass the Apollo 13 record. But more importantly, we’re pushing the boundaries of exploration and sending spacecraft further than we’ve done before.”

Of all the record-breaking missions, it was only fitting that Artemis 1 did it. as such Space.com pointing toThe original flight plan for Apollo 13 did not call for a record flight. Only after an explosion mid-mission forced NASA to plot a new return trajectory did the command module in Apollo 13’s Odyssey set the previous record at 248,655 miles (400,171 kilometers) from Earth.

With the Aquarius Lunar Module’s oxygen supply limited, NASA needed to return Apollo 13 to Earth as quickly as possible. The agency eventually settled on a flight path that would use the Moon’s gravity in the Apollo 13 catapult to return to Earth. He was a NASA personnel who was crucial to the safe return of astronauts Jim Lovell, Jack Swigert, and Fred Haise Arturo Campos. He wrote the contingency plan that gave the Command and Service Unit enough strength to bring it back to Earth. Artemis 1 carries “monikenTest dummy named after the late Arturo.

See also  NASA's Mars Insight probe is getting a few more weeks of science operations

Earlier this week, Orion completed a flying over the moon. After the spacecraft completes half an orbit around the satellite, it will catapult itself toward Earth. NASA expects Orion to rain off the coast of San Diego on December 11th.

All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independently of the parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. All prices are correct at the time of publication.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

2 min read

This Hubble Space Telescope image shows merging galaxies 671 million light-years away

November 26, 2022 Cheryl Riley
3 min read

NASA’s innovative Mars Helicopter completes its first flight with new navigation software

November 26, 2022 Cheryl Riley
4 min read

We finally know how black holes produce the brightest light in the universe: ScienceAlert

November 26, 2022 Cheryl Riley

You may have missed

2 min read

Freddy Roman, the famous borscht-bilt comedian, has died at the age of 85

November 27, 2022 Roxanne Bacchus
2 min read

NASA’s Orion spacecraft breaks record on the Apollo 13 flight

November 27, 2022 Cheryl Riley
2 min read

College Football Scores, Schedule: LSU vs. Texas A&M in Action, NCAA Top 25 Rankings, Today’s Matchups

November 27, 2022 Joy Love
3 min read

Black Friday deals on Samsung’s best and biggest gaming monitors are still available

November 27, 2022 Len Houle