May 1, 2024

Ferrum College : Iron Blade Online

Complete Canadian News World

The tallest observatory on Earth, located high in the Andes in Chile, has finally opened

Cheryl Riley May 1, 2024 3 min read

A new telescope described as the world's highest astronomy site is officially open for business.

Tokyo University's Atacama Observatory, or TAO, first conceived 26 years ago to study the evolution of galaxies and exoplanets, is located on the top of a tall mountain in the Chilean Andes 5,640 meters (18,500 feet) above sea level. Even exceeds the height of the facility Atacama Large Millimeter ArrayWhich is located at an altitude of 5,050 meters (16,570 feet).

