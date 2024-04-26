Arne Slott: Liverpool agree with Feyenoord on a new coach deal

Liverpool and Feyenoord have agreed a compensation package that will allow Arne Slott to become Jurgen Klopp's successor at Anfield.

The 45-year-old Dutchman is now free to join Liverpool in the summer after Feyenoord's Eredivisie season ends.

The athlete It was reported earlier this week that Liverpool had an opening bid of €9m (£7.7m, $9.6m) rejected by Feyenoord but the two sides have now reached an agreement.

Slott confirmed on Thursday that he wants the Liverpool job, telling ESPN ahead of Feyenoord's Eredivisie win over Go Ahead Eagles that he was “confident” that an agreement would be reached between the two sides going forward.

Everything you need to know about Arnie Slott

Feyenoord assistant coach Sepke Hulshof and head of performance Robin Peters are set to join Slott at Liverpool.

Klopp approved Slott's imminent appointment in his press conference on Friday afternoon ahead of Liverpool's Premier League match against West Ham United.

“What I like a lot about this is that if he's the right person he wants to take the job – he's desperate and motivated, let's do it,” said Klopp, who will step down at the end of the season after nine years at the team. Leadership.

“I like the way his team plays football and all the things I hear about him as a man. Some people I know, they know him, I don't know him yet. Good coach, good guy.

“If he is the solution for the club, then I am more than happy. It is not my right to judge, but everything looks good to me.”

Go deeper See also Velez snatches playoff berth with victory over Astros Arne Slott: The rise of Liverpool's next manager – 'He's as honest as can be'

Liverpool's interest in Slot only became apparent earlier this week, as they focused on keeping quiet and showing respect to Feyenoord ahead of last Sunday's Dutch Cup final, a match they then won against Nijmegen.

Slot led Feyenoord to the Dutch League title last season, and his team is in second place in the standings with three matches remaining this season. After winning the title last season, Slott attracted interest from Tottenham Hotspur but the 45-year-old ultimately rejected the offer and appointed Ange Postecoglou in his place.

Slott has won praise for his attacking style of football and ability to develop young players – traits that align closely with what Liverpool are looking for as they search for a replacement for Jurgen Klopp, who announced his departure from the club at the end of this season in January. .

Xabi Alonso – before he announced last month that he would stay at Bayer Leverkusen for next season – and Ruben Amorim were among the other candidates considered by Liverpool to replace Klopp before settling on Slott. Following their arrival earlier this year, Michael Edwards, chief football officer of Fenway Sports Group, and Richard Hughes, Liverpool's newly appointed sporting director, have taken charge of the managerial search.

Liverpool occupies third place in the standings and will face West Ham United in its next match.

Why did Liverpool choose the slot?

Analysis by Liverpool Athletic correspondent James Pearce

Liverpool have got their man.

After weighing the merits of a wide range of managerial candidates across Europe, a search conducted by Fenway Sports Group chief football officer Michael Edwards and new sporting director Richard Hughes has ended with a knock on Feyenoord's door.

After a long process of due diligence, Arne Slot was deemed the best fit in terms of key criteria for the job.

His high-intensity, attractive attacking style of play was a large part of the appeal of Edwards and Hughes. They believe he will fit into the lineup of players he inherited.

As well as his proven track record in developing young players, in addition to his management and communication skills. Personal references collected from those who worked with him were glowing.

It's undoubtedly a big step for the hatch. There are some huge shoes to fill with Jurgen Klopp's departure.

The pressure and scrutiny at Anfield will be far removed from life in Rotterdam. It represents a bit of a gamble given that Slott has not coached in any of Europe's top five leagues previously.

But really, whoever Liverpool chose after Xabi Alonso ruled himself out of the race would have divided opinion.

Sloat's body of work in the Netherlands is very impressive. Now he has to repay the faith within him.

Go deeper Liverpool's €9m offer and why managers are cheaper than players

(Photo by Rico Brewer/Socrates/Getty Images)