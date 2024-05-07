May 7, 2024

Ferrum College : Iron Blade Online

Complete Canadian News World

Angel Reyes dazzles at the Met Gala on her 22nd birthday

Angel Reyes dazzles at the Met Gala on her 22nd birthday

Joy Love May 7, 2024 4 min read

Monday was anything but typical for Sky Rookie Angel Reese.

After spending the morning with her team at the Saks Recreation Center in Deerfield training, the Sky forward left early for a “pre-engagement.”

Coach Teresa Withespoon declined to reveal where Reese is headed but said the team supports her. A short time later, Reese shared on X, formerly Twitter, a short but very loud message.

“One thing about me,” Reese said. “I [going to] Maximize my 24 hours.

About three hours later, Reese appeared on the Met Gala red carpet wearing a flowing sequin dress by British designer 16 Arlington. The dress featured a short feather skirt that flowed into a sheer, embellished overlay that cascaded to the floor.

On her feet, she wore custom-made shoes designed by Stuart Weitzman, and coordinated them with jewelry designed by New York designer Briony Raymond, Material Good, and Bernard James. Reese was styled by Vogue editor Naomi Illizzi.

“I’ve always dreamed of this moment. To be here on my 22nd birthday is amazing,” she told Women’s Wear Daily as she left the Mark Hotel on her way to the party at the Metropolitan Museum of Art. “I look amazing. “I feel beautiful, I feel sexy.”

Sky Rookie’s Angel Reese attends the 2024 Met Gala celebrating “Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion” at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on Monday in New York.

|
Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Fashion designer Angel Reis attends the 2024 Met Gala celebrating “Sleeping Beauties: Fashion Renewed” at the Metropolitan Museum of Art.

|
Marilyn Moise/Getty Images

Angel Reyes attends the Met Gala.

See also  Yankees acquire Josh Donaldson, Isaiah Keener Valiva and Ben Rortvedt from the Twins of Gary Sanchez and Jio Urcella

|
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Reese became the first WNBA rookie to attend the Met Gala.

|
Diya Dibasobil/Getty Images

Angel Reyes attends the Met Gala.

|
Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Angel Reyes attends the Met Gala.

|
Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Angel Reyes attends the Met Gala.

|
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Angel Reyes attends the Met Gala.

|
Marilyn Moise/Getty Images

Reese is the first WNBA rookie to attend the event and the second WNBA player overall. Britney Griner attended in 2023. According to a social media post from Reese’s mother, who is also Angel, she was sitting at a table with entertainers Cardi B, Erykah Badu, and actor Colman Domingo.

Sky co-owner Dwyane Wade also attended, along with his wife, actress and businesswoman Gabrielle Union. Other athletes attending the ceremony included Nets guard Ben Simmons, Formula 1 driver Lewis Hamilton, and tennis stars Serena Williams, Venus Williams and Maria Sharapova.

Reese continues to establish herself as a multi-hyphenate woman in the sports field. She was among the NIL’s top earners during her senior year at LSU. One of those partnerships included a multi-year deal with Reebok. In a recent video, Reese detailed her choice to sign with Reebok over “several other shoe companies,” as she said in the video.

“They didn’t have a basketball player, or a face,” Reese said. “So I wanted to be.”

Reese has an established connection to fashion’s premier event through Vogue. Two days after LSU lost to Iowa in the Elite Eight, Reese declared for the WNBA draft in a profile he wrote for the publication. Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour is emceeing the Met Gala.

See also  Yankees sign Shane Green Palace deal

On Monday night, Vogue documented the debut of Reese Met.

A test of how Reese handles juggling as a professional athlete and businesswoman will come Tuesday night when she suits up for the Sky’s preseason game against Liberty.

Weatherspoon said Rees will return and be available for the game. The sky will be leaning on her with a lengthy injury report that includes rookie Camila Cardoso (shoulder) out and forward Isabel Harrison (knee) listed as questionable.

Serena Williams attends the 2024 Met Gala celebrating “Sleeping Beautys: Reawakening Fashion” at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 06, 2024 in New York City.

|
Aaliyah Anderson/Getty Images

Serena Williams attends the 2024 Met Gala.

|
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Dwyane Wade and Gabrielle Union attend the 2024 Met Gala.

|
Diya Dibasobil/Getty Images

Dwyane Wade and Gabrielle Union on the red carpet at the Met Gala

|
Diya Dibasobil/Getty Images

Dwyane Wade at the 2024 Met Gala.

|
Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Brooklyn Nets forward Ben Simmons arrives at the 2024 Met Gala at the Metropolitan Museum of Art.

|
Angela Weiss/Getty Images

Details Nets forward Ben Simmons’ case at the 2024 Met Gala celebrating ‘Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion’.

|
Aaliyah Anderson/Getty Images

Tennis starter Venus Williams attends the 2024 Met Gala.

|
Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Venus Williams attends the 2024 Met Gala.

|
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Former tennis star Maria Sharapova attends the 2024 Met Gala.

|
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

British Formula 1 driver Lewis Hamilton wears Burberry at the 2024 Met Gala on May 06, 2024 in New York.

See also  The free agent market for Shōta Imanaga is shaping up

|
Eugene Gologorsky/Getty Images

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

4 min read

F1 drivers react to Norris’ first win in Miami: ‘It’s been a long time coming’

May 6, 2024 Joy Love
2 min read

Tennessee takes over first place, and three new teams enter the D1Baseball ranks

May 6, 2024 Joy Love
2 min read

JJ Watt is ready to play for the Texans in 2024

May 6, 2024 Joy Love

You may have missed

2 min read

“Blue Bloods” star Tom Selleck is hoping CBS will come to its senses after canceling the show

May 7, 2024 Roxanne Bacchus
5 min read

Was the Stone Age really the Age of Wood?

May 7, 2024 Cheryl Riley
4 min read

Angel Reyes dazzles at the Met Gala on her 22nd birthday

May 7, 2024 Joy Love
2 min read

Roguelike hit Hades Part 2 enters Early Access with “very positive” reviews.

May 7, 2024 Len Houle