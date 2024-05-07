Angel Reyes dazzles at the Met Gala on her 22nd birthday

Monday was anything but typical for Sky Rookie Angel Reese.

After spending the morning with her team at the Saks Recreation Center in Deerfield training, the Sky forward left early for a “pre-engagement.”

Coach Teresa Withespoon declined to reveal where Reese is headed but said the team supports her. A short time later, Reese shared on X, formerly Twitter, a short but very loud message.

“One thing about me,” Reese said. “I [going to] Maximize my 24 hours.

About three hours later, Reese appeared on the Met Gala red carpet wearing a flowing sequin dress by British designer 16 Arlington. The dress featured a short feather skirt that flowed into a sheer, embellished overlay that cascaded to the floor.

On her feet, she wore custom-made shoes designed by Stuart Weitzman, and coordinated them with jewelry designed by New York designer Briony Raymond, Material Good, and Bernard James. Reese was styled by Vogue editor Naomi Illizzi.

“I’ve always dreamed of this moment. To be here on my 22nd birthday is amazing,” she told Women’s Wear Daily as she left the Mark Hotel on her way to the party at the Metropolitan Museum of Art. “I look amazing. “I feel beautiful, I feel sexy.”

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Reese became the first WNBA rookie to attend the Met Gala.

Reese is the first WNBA rookie to attend the event and the second WNBA player overall. Britney Griner attended in 2023. According to a social media post from Reese’s mother, who is also Angel, she was sitting at a table with entertainers Cardi B, Erykah Badu, and actor Colman Domingo.

Sky co-owner Dwyane Wade also attended, along with his wife, actress and businesswoman Gabrielle Union. Other athletes attending the ceremony included Nets guard Ben Simmons, Formula 1 driver Lewis Hamilton, and tennis stars Serena Williams, Venus Williams and Maria Sharapova.

Reese continues to establish herself as a multi-hyphenate woman in the sports field. She was among the NIL’s top earners during her senior year at LSU. One of those partnerships included a multi-year deal with Reebok. In a recent video, Reese detailed her choice to sign with Reebok over “several other shoe companies,” as she said in the video.

“They didn’t have a basketball player, or a face,” Reese said. “So I wanted to be.”

Reese has an established connection to fashion’s premier event through Vogue. Two days after LSU lost to Iowa in the Elite Eight, Reese declared for the WNBA draft in a profile he wrote for the publication. Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour is emceeing the Met Gala.

On Monday night, Vogue documented the debut of Reese Met.

A test of how Reese handles juggling as a professional athlete and businesswoman will come Tuesday night when she suits up for the Sky’s preseason game against Liberty.

Weatherspoon said Rees will return and be available for the game. The sky will be leaning on her with a lengthy injury report that includes rookie Camila Cardoso (shoulder) out and forward Isabel Harrison (knee) listed as questionable.