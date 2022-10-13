New York Giants P Jamie Gillan is back with the team after passport issuance

East Rutherford, NJ – New York Giants gambler Jimmy Gillan He’s back with the team on Thursday blasting boats from the roof of his indoor field house during training after being stuck in London over a passport issue.

Gillan, who was born in Scotland, returned to the United States on Wednesday night after the issue was resolved.

“It’s free. Jimmy is free,” special teams coordinator Thomas McGoughee joked. “He came back last night probably around 10 a.m., whatever. But he’s good. He’s ready to rock.”



Gilan said he had to obtain his passport visa (P-1A, specifically for athletes) to return to the country. It was something that could only be dealt with personally.

They knew it would take some time.

“Many thanks to Giants and Laurie Tisch for letting this happen and talking to the right people,” Gillan said. “And the people at the US Embassy, ​​they are great people there. They were really helpful there because there are long, overlapping papers.

“We had a goal to get me back in a couple of days, and we did. So we did, and I went back there.”

Tish is the sister of Steve Tish, the chairman and executive vice president of Giants. It helped speed up the process.

Meanwhile, Gilan had to spend a few extra days with his family. It was set up on Airbnb in London. They ordered food, snuck in for a workout and studied a movie on the iPad that his team released.

The Giants had been hoping all along that Gillan would return ahead of Sunday’s game with the Baltimore Ravens. They didn’t work on any gamblers but had a contingency plan, just in case it took longer than expected.

“Oh yeah. You always do,” said McGahee. “When you deal with this kind of thing – embassies, policies, NATO visas – you never know what’s going to happen. We had a contingency plan. We had a plan before. So, we were prepared.”

Gilan was adamant that they knew his passport was an obstacle they would encounter before the return trip. It was embarrassing not to be back with the team, but he did the best of the situation.

It was an issue that had to be addressed at some point.

“If we weren’t going to London this year, I wouldn’t have done it until after the season,” Gillan said. “But, that’s what happened. It was good.”

Now, he’s back at work, having only missed a day because the Giants players were off on Mondays and Tuesdays. He was in the building on Thursday morning.

Jet lag shouldn’t be an issue with a game that’s still several days away.

“No, it’s okay,” Gillan said. “Find it out. Get some caffeine and stuff.”

Gillan has averaged 51.0 yards (4th in the NFL) on 21 kicks this season.