April 26, 2023

The schedule for the Suns-Nuggets’ NBA second round games has been announced

Phoenix Sun

Updated: Apr 26, 2023 at 1:12 am

Deandre Ayton #22 of the Phoenix Suns looks to kick the ball over Nikola Jokic #15 of the Denver Nuggets in the second half at Ball Arena on December 25, 2022 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Justin Tafoya/Getty Images)


The Phoenix Suns beat the Los Angeles Clippers to advance to the second round of the playoffs on Tuesday night, and they have three days off before facing off against the Denver Nuggets.

The Suns and Nuggets kick off Round 2 Saturday at Ball Arena in Denver for their 2021 rematch.

Phoenix swept that series, but the Nuggets entered this playoffs as the number one seed in the Western Conference led by two-time defenseman Nikola Jokic.

When Game 1 starts will depend on the Boston Celtics-Atlanta Hawks series, which head into Game 6 on Thursday.

If Atlanta forces a Game 7, the Suns-Nuggets will kick off at 7 p.m

If the Celtics shut down the Hawks in Game 6, game time at the Ball Arena will be set to 5:30 p.m.

Arizona Sports He will carry the Suns full tour.

Nuggets-Suns NBA game schedule

Game 1

Saturday, April 29 (the ballpark)

time: to be announced later on

television: TNT

Game 2

Monday, May 1 (ball court)

time: to be announced later on

Game 3

Friday May 5 (Footprint Center)

time: to be announced later on

Game 4

Sunday May 7 (Footprint Center)

time: to be announced later on

5* game

Tuesday 9 May (ball court)

time: to be announced later on

game 6*

Thursday 11th May (Footprint Center)

time: to be announced later on

game 7*

Sunday 14th May (ball court)

time: to be announced later on

* Game if necessary

