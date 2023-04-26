De’Aaron Fox expects to play Game 5 against the Warriors in a cast

D’Aaron Fox, a Sacramento Kings All-Star, said he expects to play in Game 5 against the Golden State Warriors on Wednesday despite a broken index finger on his left hand. On Tuesday where he was wearing a splint. During a portion of the practice that members of the media were able to see, Fox was dropping 3-point shots but also looked frustrated after missing several free throws, and Fox said that after the injury, there was a chance he wouldn’t play. But he said he’s not worried now and coach Mike Brown is getting him into the game. “At the end of the day, I’m fine,” said Fox. Brown later told reporters that despite Fox’s comments, his situation had not been settled. “I have to agree for him to play, for him to agree to play, for our medical staff to agree to play, and then our team doctors do the same,” Brown said. “So it’s a combined deal. It’s not just him who makes it. It’s not just me who makes it. We all have to be on the same page as it has been all season.” X-rays showed an avulsion fracture in his left index finger. The injury occurred during the fourth quarter of Game 4 on Sunday when the Warriors tied the series 2-all. The Kings lost 126-125, with Fox scoring 38 points. The type of injury Fuchs suffered is not uncommon among athletes, said Christopher O. Payne of the University of California, Davis Health. “It can be very painful,” he said. Last week, the NBA named Fox the first-ever Kia NBA Clutch Player of the Year.

