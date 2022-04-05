Tiger Woods feels like he’s going to play in the Masters

AUGUSTA, GA – A ‘game-time decision has been made’: Tiger Woods confirmed on Tuesday that he will play in the Masters this week.

Woods also boldly declared that his game is in good enough shape to win a record green jacket.

“As of now, I feel like I’m going to play,” Woods said. “I will play nine more holes [Wednesday]. My recovery has been good. I was excited about how I recovered every day. That’s why I came early [last Tuesday] and tested it.”

Woods, who was removed less than 14 months from the awful car money he was in outside Los Angeles in February, revealed that he actually did 27 holes during his spotting visit last Tuesday because his son Charlie “couldn’t help himself.”

Woods played ninth quarterback on Sunday afternoon and played ninth quarterback on Monday afternoon with Fred Coples and Justin Thomas. He worked 30 minutes in the practice area on Tuesday before his 11 a.m. press conference before the tournament and plans to play nine more holes with the pairs on Wednesday as final preparation for the Masters 24.

Tiger Woods practices around the Augusta National on April 5, 2022. Getty Images

Tiger Woods and Fred Kiples during a training tour in Augusta on April 4, 2022. Environmental Protection Agency

This week marks the 25th anniversary of Woods’ first Masters victory, his historic runaway victory in 1997.

He spoke on Tuesday as if he was ready to add more special memories this week.

When asked if he thinks he can win this week, Woods said, “I do.”

Tiger Woods bends over to lace up his injured right foot on Tuesday at Augusta National. Getty Images

Tiger Woods’ car was driven away after his February 2013 crash outside Los Angeles. AP

“I love competition and feel that if I can still compete at the highest level I will,” he said. “If I feel I can still win, I will keep playing. I don’t attend any event unless I feel I can win it. There will be a day when that doesn’t happen and I will know when that happens.

“This week, I don’t have to worry about hitting the ball or golfing; it’s walking. I can hit it just fine. I don’t have any qualms about what I can do from a golf point of view. Walking is the hard part. This is not an easy walk to start with, and now given For the conditions of my legs, it became even more difficult.

“Seventy-two holes is a long distance. It will be a challenge in the Grand Marathon. It will be a tough challenge and a challenge for me.”