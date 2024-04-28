Here's what the Packers got in the 2024 NFL Draft

GREEN BAY — The Packers came out of the 2024 NFL Draft with 11 players, and a lot of what they were looking for.

First-round offensive lineman Jordan Morgan will begin his career at left tackle but is capable of playing tackle or guard on either side, while fifth-rounder Jacob Monk (potential center/guard) and sixth-rounder Travis Glover (swing tackle) have played multiple positions.

“We would like our entire (O-line) group to be able to play all five positions,” general manager Brian Gutekunst said. “I think we did a good job of getting close to that.”

At linebacker, Edgren Cooper, the No. 2, and Ty'Ron Hooper, the No. 3, are wide-ranging run stoppers who are adept in coverage, capable of taking on the strong or weak side.

At safety, second baseman Javon Pollard and fourth baseman Evan Williams are viewed as three-position players, at both safety and nickel corner, while fifth baseman Ketan Oladapo can play deep or in the box.

Positional flexibility is a trait that the Packers not only look for, but it is extremely valuable in building their draft board, and for good reason.

“This game is a war of attrition sometimes. You know you're going to get hurt,” said John Eric Sullivan, vice president of player personnel. “You can have those moving pieces and you can connect players and get the best four, five, six players, whatever package you're in, on the field.”

Morgan at Arizona, Hooper at Missouri, Williams at Fresno State (before transferring to Oregon), Monk at Duke and Oladapo at Oregon were all team captains during their college careers.

This case alone helps the Packers know what types of players to bring into the locker room of established pros.

Depth and competition: Morgan, Cooper and Pollard could become starters right away. Who knows, maybe Hopper too. Cooper may have the best shot in new coordinator Jeff Hafley's defense, which has been given a dose of speed.

“His speed is different,” Sullivan said. “When he steps on the throttle and gets things going, there's a 'whoa' factor to it.”

At the very least, this group will challenge the veteran players in front of them to retain starting positions.

Throw in third-round running back MarShawn Lloyd as well as two seventh-round picks in QB Michael Pratt and cornerback Kalen King, which puts three more in the mix for top backup jobs.

“I'm a firm believer that you can never have enough competition,” coach Matt LaFleur said. “It's going to bring out the best in someone in that room. I think when our guys push each other, they're going to get better.”

This approach paid huge dividends last year at wideout and tight end, two positions filled with a lot of young talent that had to compete for playing time. Opportunities have been given and taken advantage of, and other positions will see similar treatment this year.

"We invested in some guys who were made of the right stuff the last couple of years, and it wasn't the right fit for them to sit there (and watch)," Sullivan said, explaining how part of the Packers' scouting process is finding out how prospects respond to such a high-level competition.

“Comfort in this game is your biggest enemy. None of these guys feel comfortable. That wide receiver room, no one is just great… They all support each other, but everyone wants to be out there making plays, and when their time comes, they feel like they're The man who makes it happen.”

Bigger picture, three offensive linemen, three safeties and two linebackers from this draft have rebuilt depth at positions that need reinforcements after a long list of veteran departures. The newfound depth at those defensive positions in particular will provide help on special teams as well.

So, in short, this is what the Packers got. But where did they find her?

Interestingly enough this year many were found at the Senior Bowl in Mobile, Alabama in January. Eight of the Packers' 11 draft picks competed there and a ninth was invited but was injured at the time.

Having the opportunity to see many of the top draft prospects compete against each other in a week of practices is an invaluable piece of the overall evaluation cake.

“Not only the competition on the field, seeing really good players go up against really good players in practice, but being able to talk to them and interview them and be around them in that competitive environment, there really isn't a much better evaluation phase for us,” Gutekunst said. “So it's very important.”

They learn more about their mental make-up beyond what area scouts reveal on the multiple campus visits they make throughout their college seasons, too.

“Getting ready to compete and putting themselves in that environment…it's not easy to get out on the Senior Bowl practice field with all these guys in the NFL judging you,” Gutekunst said. “A) choosing to do that and B) competing at a high level when you're out there, if none of that is going to affect you, that says something to me.”

Maybe when the dust settles, the youngest team in the NFL in 2023 will be even younger in 2024. That remains to be seen.

But there is no doubt that the Packers have filled roster holes and challenged a still-developing and contending team to keep moving forward.

“I feel like we've gotten better the last three days,” LaFleur said.