The Steelers selected Logan Lee in the sixth round

The Steelers selected defensive end Logan Lee from Iowa State in the sixth round of the 2024 NFL Draft, the 178th overall pick.

Lee played 43 matches, starting 41 of them. He has 158 career tackles, including 58 solo stops, 18.5 tackles for loss, nine sacks and seven passes defensed.

Lee has the ability to play multiple positions in the defensive line and is willing to do whatever is asked of him.

“Wherever they ask me, I see myself,” he told me.

Lee started 13 games at defensive tackle in 2023, finishing the season with 55 tackles, 19 of which were solo stops. He had five and a half tackles for loss, three sacks, three pass breakups, one pressure and one punt return.

Lee has a career-high 10 tackles, with two and a half tackles for loss, and two sacks in a win over Purdue last season.

He was named honorable mention All-Big Ten by the league's coaches and media and Phil Steele's third team All-Big Ten.

Lee grew up as a Steelers fan, a team he became interested in because one of his close friends was a fan of the black and gold.

“I grew up a die-hard Steelers fan my whole life,” Lee said. “I am so blessed.