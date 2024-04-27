April 27, 2024

Ferrum College : Iron Blade Online

Complete Canadian News World

The Steelers selected Logan Lee in the sixth round

The Steelers selected Logan Lee in the sixth round

Joy Love April 27, 2024 2 min read

The Steelers selected defensive end Logan Lee from Iowa State in the sixth round of the 2024 NFL Draft, the 178th overall pick.

Lee played 43 matches, starting 41 of them. He has 158 career tackles, including 58 solo stops, 18.5 tackles for loss, nine sacks and seven passes defensed.

Lee has the ability to play multiple positions in the defensive line and is willing to do whatever is asked of him.

“Wherever they ask me, I see myself,” he told me.

Lee started 13 games at defensive tackle in 2023, finishing the season with 55 tackles, 19 of which were solo stops. He had five and a half tackles for loss, three sacks, three pass breakups, one pressure and one punt return.

Lee has a career-high 10 tackles, with two and a half tackles for loss, and two sacks in a win over Purdue last season.

He was named honorable mention All-Big Ten by the league's coaches and media and Phil Steele's third team All-Big Ten.

Lee grew up as a Steelers fan, a team he became interested in because one of his close friends was a fan of the black and gold.

“I grew up a die-hard Steelers fan my whole life,” Lee said. “I am so blessed.

“I started to really dig into the historical stuff of the NFL. I loved the Steel Curtain era. I loved watching Mel Blount hit people over the head and stuff like that. I was always a big Steelers fan growing up.”

See also  USC hires D'Anton Lynn from UCLA as its defensive coordinator

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

4 min read

Sean McVay tiptoes around Matthew Stafford's contract concerns.

April 27, 2024 Joy Love
2 min read

The Browns selected DT Michael Hall Jr. With selection number 54

April 27, 2024 Joy Love
4 min read

Arne Slott: Liverpool agree with Feyenoord on a new coach deal

April 26, 2024 Joy Love

You may have missed

2 min read

Poppy Harlow is leaving CNN after more than 15 years

April 27, 2024 Roxanne Bacchus
2 min read

Finding the most promising signs of life on another planet, courtesy of James Webb

April 27, 2024 Cheryl Riley
2 min read

The Steelers selected Logan Lee in the sixth round

April 27, 2024 Joy Love
2 min read

Apple Vision Pro prices on eBay make me sad

April 27, 2024 Len Houle