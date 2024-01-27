MLB clubs with the most preseason top 100 prospects

San Diego Padres (5)

The Padres have leveraged a great mix of development and smart additions to rebuild a farm system that looked like it could have been destroyed by Juan Soto's 2022 blockbuster. Ethan Salas (number 8) He was a 2023 breakout prospect in the minors, reaching Double-A the same year he signed as a 16-year-old, and Jackson Merrill (No. 12) Continue to show the potential for a successful tool is a plus. On the shooting hand, Robbie Snelling (No. 36) had one of his best statistical seasons in the minors with a 1.82 ERA and 118 strikeouts in 103 2/3 innings across three levels, and fellow 2022 pick Dylan Lesko (No. 56) Plus he flashed stuff while returning from Tommy John surgery. If anyone has a better 2023 than Snelling, it's newest Padre Drew Thorpe (No. 85) – Acquired in offseason Soto trade with the Yankees – Led the Minors with 182 hits in 139 1/3 innings between High-A and Double-A. Who has the best hitting tool? Who has the best change? Discussions abound about San Diego's system being much deeper than people expected in August 2022.