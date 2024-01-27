MLB clubs with the most preseason top 100 prospects

I watched MLB Pipeline's top 100 prospect rankings, pored over scouting reports, and dreamed about the future of the sport. Now, you want to take menu slicing to the next level. Start with this – which systems seem to be most loaded?
Top 100 representation is not the only pillar in determining our farm system rankings (which will be released in March!), but it is certainly a key factor in determining the rankings. In 2024, five organizations distinguished themselves among the Top 100:
Chicago Cubs (7)
The Cubs only had three top-100 prospects on their 2023 preseason roster. Two of them remain, outfielder Pete Crow Armstrong (No. 16) and Kevin Alcantara (No. 65), but now five others have joined them. Three (Kid Horton, Owen Casey, James Triantos) made their way onto the list and now all sit in the top 75, as high as No. 26 In Horton's case. Matt Shaw joined Chicago as the 13th overall pick in 2023 and has proven that his bat will certainly work in pro ball as he has already moved up to Double-A. As if that core wasn't enough, the Cubs picked up Michael Bush (No. 51) in a trade with the Dodgers this offseason and hope to make the 26-year-old their first baseman on Opening Day.
Baltimore Orioles (6)
The O's may have been knocked out of the top spot, but there's still plenty of talent to go around here, starting at the top. Possibility No. 1 overall Jackson Holiday marks Baltimore's third straight prospect to open the season in the top two, following Gunnar Henderson (No. 1, 2023) and Adley Rutschman (No. 2, 2022). Beyond that, the Orioles are still overloaded with bats with the five remaining top-100 talents coming from the field: catcher/first baseman Samuel Basallo (No. 17), outfielder Colton Cowser (No. 19), cornerback Kobe Mayo (No. 30), defenseman Heston Kjerstad (No. 32) And player Joey Ortiz (No. 63). All six have ETAs for 2024 and 2025, meaning they will be pushing for an already crowded group of major league players soon. Will an O's deal from the top of their farm help their pitching situation or will they hold the line? Answers coming in 2024.
Cincinnati Reds (5)
The Reds graduated Eli de la Cruz, Matt McClain, and Christian Encarnacion-Strand from previous editions of their Top 100 players and still manage one of the deeper cores on our list. It's even heavier now with Rhett Loader (No. 34(Entry via 2023 first round and Connor Phillips)No. 70(And Chase Beatty)No. 98) Pressure for inclusion with astral objects. On the hitting side, the conveyor belt of Reds talent continues with Noelvi Marte (No. 21) – a plus-size baseball player with early major league success already in his back pocket – and impressive outfielder Edwin Arroyo (No. 67).
Pittsburgh Pirates (5)
Paul Skinnes is a top overall pitching prospect, and he figures prominently in any group, although it was a pretty steep drop from him in Number 3 To Termarr Johnson in No. 44. However, there are reasons to believe that Johnson, who earned high grades during his amateur days, could be ready to hit the ground running again in his second full season and transform his walk-heavy style into one with more strikeouts as he sees fit best. Set up. Jared Jones (No. 62), Anthony Solomito (No. 82(and Bubba Chandler)No. 93) giving the Bucs more quality weapons behind Skenes, and Jones and Solomito in particular appear to be rotation options early this summer.
San Diego Padres (5)
The Padres have leveraged a great mix of development and smart additions to rebuild a farm system that looked like it could have been destroyed by Juan Soto's 2022 blockbuster. Ethan Salas (number 8) He was a 2023 breakout prospect in the minors, reaching Double-A the same year he signed as a 16-year-old, and Jackson Merrill (No. 12) Continue to show the potential for a successful tool is a plus. On the shooting hand, Robbie Snelling (No. 36) had one of his best statistical seasons in the minors with a 1.82 ERA and 118 strikeouts in 103 2/3 innings across three levels, and fellow 2022 pick Dylan Lesko (No. 56) Plus he flashed stuff while returning from Tommy John surgery. If anyone has a better 2023 than Snelling, it's newest Padre Drew Thorpe (No. 85) – Acquired in offseason Soto trade with the Yankees – Led the Minors with 182 hits in 139 1/3 innings between High-A and Double-A. Who has the best hitting tool? Who has the best change? Discussions abound about San Diego's system being much deeper than people expected in August 2022.
When you break down the Top 100 list by Probability Score (100 for No. 1, 99 for No. 2, etc.), this is what the top five look like:
1. Orioles, 444
2. Cubs, 375
3. Padres, 308
4. Brewers, 288
5. Tigers, 284
Baltimore leaps above Chicago by having four top-35 prospects, compared to just two on the other side. Of course, it helps to have a 100-hit pitcher as well, and it's interesting that this group of Orioles still amass more prospect points than their 2023 equivalent (398).
Milwaukee and Detroit jump into the top five here despite having only four top-100 prospects each. The Tigers made their way with three talents in the top 25 (Max Clarke, Colt Keith, Jackson Jobe) while the Brewers are a bit wider but placed all four (Jackson Chorio, Jakub Misiorowski, Jefferson Coero, and Tyler Black) in the top 50.
The top five all-time leaders in the preseason top 50/100 after this latest update are the Rays (87), Dodgers (78), Padres (70), Pirates (69) and Braves (68). The Angels (38), Nationals (43), Athletics (43), Giants (43) and Astros (45) round out the bottom five. Houston falls into this group as the only organization that does not have a top-100 preseason prospect in 2024.
“Travel aficionado. Infuriatingly humble reader. Incurable internet specialist.”
More Stories
Jannik Sinner defeats Novak Djokovic at the Australian Open
The starting lineup for the NBA All-Star Game has been announced: LeBron James and Tyrese Haliburton's special lineup
Joc Pederson agrees to a one-year deal with the Diamondbacks