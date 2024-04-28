Who is Ankur Jain? 8 points on the tech billionaire who married former WWE star Erica Hammond | Common

Tech billionaire Ankur Jain married former WWE star Erica Hammond in a lavish Egyptian wedding held in front of the famous pyramids. The pre-wedding festivities were extravagant, starting with a $2,000-a-night, three-night luxury safari in South Africa. The couple reportedly threw a four-day party for 130 guests in Egypt. But who is Ankur Jain?

Here are 8 points about tech billionaire Ankur Jain:

Tech billionaire Ankur Jain marries former WWE star Erica Hammond in an Egyptian extravaganza (Ankur Jain on Instagram)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

1. Jain graduated from Wharton Business School and completed his graduation in BA in Science and Economics.

HT launches Crick-it, a one-stop destination to watch cricket anytime, anywhere. Find out now!

2. Jain is the founder and CEO of Bilt Rewards and Kairos. According to his LinkedIn profile, Blits Rewards is “the first major loyalty program that allows renters to earn points on rent and build a path to home ownership.” While Kairos is “a studio building companies to tackle the world’s biggest challenges.” (Also Read: Tech Billionaire Ankur Jain Marries former WWE star Erica Hammond in Egyptian Extravaganza: Private Jets, Pyramids.)

3. Jain is also part of the X-Prize Foundation, “a non-profit organization that designs and hosts public competitions aimed at encouraging technological development.” He is also a member of the Pacific Council on Foreign Relations.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

4. He has been recognized for his various achievements. For example, in 2017, he was named a Young Global Leader by the World Economic Forum. In 2011, Inc. magazine named it Named “World’s Best Connected 21-Year-Old” and Jane was awarded the “30 Under 30” award. In 2012, Jain was named a “30 Under 30: Solution Broker” by The Christian Science Monitor.

5. Earlier, Jain was the Vice President of Products at Tinder.

6. Jayne met his wife, Erica Hammond, at the celebrity-favorite gym Rumble Boxing, where she worked as a fitness trainer.

7. The couple chose to have a non-traditional wedding, which included no wedding cake, no wedding party, and no bridesmaids.

8. Ankur Jain and Erica Hammond's Egyptian wedding was a star-studded affair. The guest list included Lance Bass and Michael Turchin, Robin Thicke and April Love Geary, Kevin O'Leary and Linda O'Leary, influencer Serena Kerrigan, former Texas Governor Rick Perry and Anita Perry, along with Brian Kelly, and many politicians and politicians. Prominent business figures.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Unveiling 'Elections 2024: The Big Picture', a new segment of HT's talk show 'Interview with Kumkum Chadha', where leaders from across the political spectrum discuss the upcoming general elections. watch now!

Get latest updates on trending news videos and photos from India and around the world