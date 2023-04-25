Tyler Buechner of Notre Dame to get into the transfer gate

Tamil houseESPN2 minutes to read

Notre Dame quarterback Tyler Buchner She plans to enter the NCAA transfer portal, sources told ESPN on Tuesday.

Buchner’s imminent entry into the gate will make him the most accomplished quarterback to enter the spring term, and there is expected to be a strong market for his services.

Sources told ESPN he’s entering with a desire to return to Notre Dame if he doesn’t like his options.

Buckner entered the offseason with some momentum after starting in a 45-38 victory for the Fighting Irish South Carolina In the TaxSlayer Gator Bowl, go 18 of 33 for 273 yards with three touchdowns and three interceptions. He started the 2022 season as the starter in the first two games against Ohio State And Marshall Before suffering a shoulder injury in front of the Thundering Herd.

Buchner enters the 2023 season as a junior but has three years of eligibility remaining because he only played three games during the 2022 season as a sophomore, making him eligible for the Redshirt season.

The logical landing point for Buchner would be Alabama. Other schools that have shown interest in Gateway Brokers this spring include TCU And Stanford.

Former Notre Dame offensive coordinator Tommy Reese left the Irish for the Crimson Tide this offseason. It became increasingly clear at Alabama’s spring game on Saturday that the program lacked a clear start.

Nick Saban was lukewarm in his endorsement of any Crimson Tide quarterback after the spring game, and the coach left the door open in his post-game comments about the Crimson Tide viewing the transfer gate as a potential solution at the position.

Jalen Melroe And Ty Simpsontwo Alabama players vying to be replaced Bryce Young As the starting quarterback, he struggled during the spring game, making three combined interceptions while completing less than half of his passes.

Buchner, who is ranked 41st in the ESPN 300 for 2021, entered Notre Dame as one of Brian Kelly’s hottest prospects during the head coach’s tenure.

Buchner battles Wake Forest transformation Sam Hartman this spring. Notre Dame coach Marcus Freeman has been consistent with his comments this spring that Buckner has a good chance of winning the position this fall because of his familiarity with the system. If Buchner decides to return to Notre Dame, he will continue to fight Hartmann for the first job.

Hartman moved to the Irish as the ACC’s career leader in touchdowns with 110 in five seasons at Wake Forest, second in ACC history with 12,967 yards.

Buckner, from La Mesa, California, has had offers out of high school from multiple programs, including Alabama, UCLA, GeorgiaAnd USC And Michigan.