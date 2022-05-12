Tottenham – Arsenal: English Premier League – live! | Premier League

Mikel Arteta speaks with Sky Sports. “Bukayo Saka trained yesterday and felt good, so he started the match. Ben White didn’t do enough in training yesterday, but he was very willing to be here and contribute if we needed him, so that’s good news too. We always prepare to win and create many problems for the opponent.” And we want to do it tonight. We need composure. Being able to play with emotion is important, without losing the rage and emotion that are so necessary, but also having calm minds to manage situations. We always want to be in control.”

Tottenham Hotspur made one change in the team that drew 1-1 with Liverpool at Anfield on Saturday night. Davinson Sanchez replaces Christian Romero, who took a hit and wasn’t in the team at all.

Guys, it’s spurs…but which one? See, Spurs are hard to deal with now. Admittedly, this has been the case since time immemorial, but the point remains. In the past two months, they have crushed Everton, Newcastle and Aston Villa, made a tactical number on title-chasing Liverpool, failing to score a single goal in a dismal 180 minutes against Brighton and Brentford. Good luck with correctly predicting which version will kick off tonight in the North London Derby.

They will hope that this is the person who has won four of the last five Premier League games at home. Tottenham badly need all three points if they are to snatch Champions League qualification from fourth-placed Arsenal. Win tonight and they’ll move up one point from their arch rivals, with two matches left. Losing, however, would ensure Arsenal finish fourth… Mikel Arteta’s men can take heart from their confidence-boosting streak, having won their last four games, a streak that includes away victories at Chelsea and the West. pork meat. Win the third London derby in a row? Well, good luck with correctly predicting the outcome of that as well, because Arsenal can do as infrequently as the best of them, with their current winning streak in four straight matches coming from four losses in five.

…so the stakes can only be higher if this SH is on the title. Departure at 7.45 pm. It’s up!