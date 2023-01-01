How to watch Georgia vs Ohio State: TV, live stream, odds for the Peach Bowl, College Football Playoff

No. 1 Georgia He’s looking to complete his run toward becoming the first back-to-back national champions since Alabama in 2011-12, and as that trip hits home ground in the college football semifinals, a formidable opponent stands in his way in the form of no. 4. Ohio’s Peach Bowl. This showdown between the two giant programs should provide plenty of excitement as we prepare to crown the national title winner for the 2022 college football season.

The Bulldogs won their first SEC title since 2017 when they topped LSU in Atlanta earlier this month, while the Buckeyes’ search for a perfect season came to an abrupt halt in the regular season finale against rival Michigan. One of the biggest storylines is that this story will feature two Heisman Trophy finalists – fourth-team Georgia Stetson Bennett and Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud.

Follow all the action in the Peach Bowl Semifinals Live updates from Georgia vs Ohio State.

How to watch peach bowl live stream

Date: Saturday 31 December | time: 8 p.m. ET

location: Mercedes-Benz Stadium – Atlanta

television: ESPN | Live broadcast: fuboTV (try for free)

Georgia vs. Ohio: Need to know

Stroud factor: There seems to be a narrative formation that Stroud’s struggles against Michigan make more of a trend than a pervert. In fact, nothing could be further from the truth. The Buckeyes’ star quarterback still ran for 349 yards and completed 64.6 of his passes when Michigan mostly knew Stroud had to air it. Additionally, Stroud had a month-long reset to build up to these bugs. Can he take advantage of a Georgia defense comparable to what the Wolverines have provided? If you choose to account for Angry Stroud, do so at your own risk.

Bulldogs can also light: Georgia’s defense gets most of the fanfare, but its offense has proven all season that it can light up the scoreboard, too. She ranks in the top 10 in total offense — her 491.9 yards per game is one place behind Ohio State — and seventh in yards per game at 6.97. Remember: Bulldogs haven’t been in many situations where they have to move it in order to keep an unblemished record alive. Could Georgia be hanged if Ohio forces a shootout? Statistics show that this is possible.

Ohio injury concerns: Star running back TreVeyon Henderson will not play due to a foot injury and wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba will miss the NFL next season after suffering a hamstring injury all year. Will their absence decide the match? Smith probably won’t do Njegba. He only made five catches all season and has not played since October 27. The Buckeyes have two receivers passing the 1,000-yard mark with Marvin Harrison Jr. and Emeka Egbuka. If anyone tells you that the Smith-Njigba injury is a factor at all, that person is either lying or hasn’t paid attention to Ohio State all year. For Henderson, his injury is suboptimal, but Ohio State has been able to overcome it as well. Myan Williams is the leading rusher this year with 817 yards and 13 touchdowns, and he was a co-base with Henderson.

Peach pot prediction, picks

I’ll take the Buckeyes not just to cover, but to win it outright. The luxury of time would help Team Ryan Day train more than Team Kirby Smart, and a lack of respect would only increase that motivation. Georgia hasn’t been in a shootout this year, but Ohio State will on Saturday. I’ll get the points if Ohio State fails, but this will be a four-quarter classic. Prediction: Ohio State (+6.5)

What college football picks can you make with confidence during bowling season, and which underdogs will win right away? Visit SportsLine to see which teams will win and cover the gap – all from a proven computer model that’s made nearly $2,500 in profits over the past six seasons – and find out.