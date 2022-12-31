December 31, 2022

Ferrum College : Iron Blade Online

Complete Canadian News World

NFL-NFLPA concludes Tua Tagovailoa’s most recent concussion was handled properly

Joy Love December 31, 2022 2 min read

Getty Images

For the second time this year, the NFL and NFL Players Associated have conducted and completed a joint review of whether concussion protocol was properly applied to a Dolphins quarterback. Toa Tagovailoa.

The league and the federation issued a joint statement on Saturday.

“The NFL and NFL concluded their joint review of concussion protocol enforcement involving Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa in Sunday’s game against the Green Bay Packers,” the statement read. Joint review determined that the protocol was not activated. The protocol begins when an athlete receives a blow to the head and displays or reports signs or symptoms suggestive of a concussion. The review established that concussion symptoms did not appear and were not reported until the following day at which time the team medical staff made a proper assessment and placed Mr Tagovailoa on the concussion protocol.”

The statement sheds light on the issue of whether one should check Tagovailoa after he hit his head on the turf, late in the second quarter of the game. Perhaps if someone had looked more closely, they would have decided to pull Tagovailoa out of the game.

In fact, the fact that people like Darrell Bevel, the Dolphins’ offensive coordinatorI saw some things in the game“The suggestion that something was amiss shows that if someone had bothered to assess a tua after hitting their head, someone might have seen symptoms of a head injury.

Further, Bevel’s comment directly contradicts Announcing that no symptoms “appeared” until Monday.

There is no dispute that she just suffered a concussion on Sunday. The statement, quite frankly, dances around the most important question.

See also  Strategy guide: What are the potential racing strategies for the 2022 Hungarian Grand Prix?

Why didn’t someone, at some point during the match, make sure Toa was okay after his head visibly hit the ground?

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

3 min read

4 points from the Alamo Bowl’s 2022 loss to the Texas Longhorn Football Team

December 31, 2022 Joy Love
2 min read

Notre Dame leads South Carolina in the highest-scoring Gator Bowl

December 31, 2022 Joy Love
5 min read

Bucs QB Blaine Gabbert assisted with helicopter rescues, making 4 saves

December 30, 2022 Joy Love

You may have missed

4 min read

Gladiators are back in early roguelite we who die

December 31, 2022 Roxanne Bacchus
2 min read

NFL-NFLPA concludes Tua Tagovailoa’s most recent concussion was handled properly

December 31, 2022 Joy Love
2 min read

The NOAA satellite captures Earth’s mosaic to display a stunning panoramic view

December 31, 2022 Cheryl Riley
5 min read

How long can you keep using your Android phone?

December 31, 2022 Len Houle