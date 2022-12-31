NFL-NFLPA concludes Tua Tagovailoa’s most recent concussion was handled properly

Getty Images

For the second time this year, the NFL and NFL Players Associated have conducted and completed a joint review of whether concussion protocol was properly applied to a Dolphins quarterback. Toa Tagovailoa.

The league and the federation issued a joint statement on Saturday.

“The NFL and NFL concluded their joint review of concussion protocol enforcement involving Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa in Sunday’s game against the Green Bay Packers,” the statement read. Joint review determined that the protocol was not activated. The protocol begins when an athlete receives a blow to the head and displays or reports signs or symptoms suggestive of a concussion. The review established that concussion symptoms did not appear and were not reported until the following day at which time the team medical staff made a proper assessment and placed Mr Tagovailoa on the concussion protocol.”

The statement sheds light on the issue of whether one should check Tagovailoa after he hit his head on the turf, late in the second quarter of the game. Perhaps if someone had looked more closely, they would have decided to pull Tagovailoa out of the game.

In fact, the fact that people like Darrell Bevel, the Dolphins’ offensive coordinatorI saw some things in the game“The suggestion that something was amiss shows that if someone had bothered to assess a tua after hitting their head, someone might have seen symptoms of a head injury.

Further, Bevel’s comment directly contradicts Announcing that no symptoms “appeared” until Monday.

There is no dispute that she just suffered a concussion on Sunday. The statement, quite frankly, dances around the most important question.

Why didn’t someone, at some point during the match, make sure Toa was okay after his head visibly hit the ground?