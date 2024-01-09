The free agent market for Shōta Imanaga is shaping up

Then there are the Mets, who got strong results from Senga in his first season. New York added Luis Severino, Adrian Howser and Sean Mania this winter, and according to a source, new president of baseball operations David Stearns is “actively trying to trade up for more starters.” It remains to be seen if the Mets are trying to add an impact starter or simply looking for rotation depth, but they are not believed to be in the mix with Snell or Montgomery given their respective price tags.