Alejandro Garnacho scores a “beautiful” bicycle kick for Manchester United

Alejandro Garnacho scored his amazing acrobatic effort in the third minute of the match.





The moment was over in a flash, however Alejandro GarnachoThe team’s stunning scissor-kick goal against Everton on Sunday will be remembered for decades to come.

A collection of the 19-year-old’s acrobatic efforts Manchester United On their way to a 3-0 win, but all the talk after the final whistle was about… Which Goal.

This came in the third minute of the match, after Diogo Dalot sent a cross into the Everton penalty area. The pass appeared to be too deep for Jarnacho, but the striker was able to plant his feet, jump into the air and fire a back kick past goalkeeper Jordan Pickford into the far corner of the goal.

The Manchester United youngster could not believe what he had done, as he celebrated with millions around the world one of the best goals in the club’s history.

“I honestly can’t believe it,” Garnacho told Sky Sports after the match.

“I didn’t see how she scored, I just listened and thought oh my God.” “One of the best goals I have scored, of course, and I am very happy.”

Garnacho is already considered one of the most exciting attacking players in world football and has drawn comparisons with five-time Ballon d’Or winner Cristiano Ronaldo after making his debut for Manchester United in 2022.

The youngster even gave a nod to his former teammate, and performed Ronaldo’s “Seo” celebration after scoring the goal. He also posted a photo on his Instagram Story to liken his effort to Ronaldo’s overhead kick for Real Madrid against Juventus in 2018.

Following his stunning effort on Sunday, the Argentina international also drew comparisons with another Manchester United great, Wayne Rooney.

Garnacho’s scissor kick has a striking resemblance to Rooney’s famous goal against Manchester City in 2011, but United manager Erik ten Hag was quick to play down any comparisons and urged the youngster to continue improving.

Martin Rickett/PA/AP/File Garnacho’s goal is strikingly similar to Wayne Rooney’s goal against Manchester City in 2011.

“Don’t compare, I don’t think it’s true,” Ten Hag said He told reporters After the match when asked about the comparisons with Ronaldo and Rooney.

“They all have their own identity, but for Jarnacho to go the way he has, he still has a lot to come. He has to work hard, and you have to do it on a consistent basis.

“So far, not so, but he definitely has high potential and [is able] To do some amazing things. This is not the first time we have seen this [talent]”We’ve already seen glimpses.”

While his coach was reluctant to get carried away, many were debating whether Jarnacho’s effort was indeed the Premier League goal of the season.

The team will almost certainly be in contention to win this year’s Puskas Award, which is given to the best goal in world football.

“It gets better every time you see it. Pure quality. Very few players in the world can do that,” said Roy Keane, former Manchester United captain and Sky Sports pundit, when analyzing the goal.

These were sentiments shared by former Manchester United captain Gary Neville.

“I’ve never seen a goal as good as that from a backhand kick. That was the most beautiful overhead kick He said On the Gary Neville Podcast.

Jarnacho hopes to continue his excellent form in Manchester United’s next match against Galatasaray in the Champions League on Wednesday.

But, although this exciting talent still has more to come, he would do well to score the best goal of his career.