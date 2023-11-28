November 28, 2023

Michigan State QBs Houser, Leavitt, 4 others enter transfer portal

November 28, 2023

Michigan State football is starting to experience some attrition as the offseason begins with new coach Jonathan Smith in place.

Including two promising young midfielders.

Redshirt freshman quarterback Katyn Houser, who started the Spartans’ final seven games this season, and true freshman Sam Leavitt are reportedly planning to enter the NCAA transfer portal. They were among six players who announced their intention to explore potential transfer options on Monday.

Starting right tackle Spencer Brown also announced via Twitter on Monday that he plans to enter the transfer portal with one year of eligibility remaining. Two offensive linemen, sophomores Kevin Wigginton II and Ethan Boyd, also announced their intentions to test the portal.

