Ryan Reynolds watches the thrilling FA Cup match Wrexham

As the saying goes, it’s hope that kills you as a football fan – just ask Ryan Reynolds.

The Hollywood actor experienced a whole host of emotions on Sunday watching Wrexham – Reynolds FC co-owns with Rob McElhenney – Drawn 3-3 against Sheffield United in an exciting FA Cup game.

Reynolds traveled to the non-league club in North Wales to watch his team play in the Premier League The fourth round of the historic competition.

the FA cup It is the tournament that pits teams from all levels of the football pyramid against each other, often with improbable results.

Excited to write another chapter in the history books, Reynolds interacted with fans in the build-up to the match, which was broadcast live in the United States on ESPN.

Then, along with nearly 10,000 fans inside the racecourse, the 46-year-old actor was at the mercy of a roller coaster ride that saw Wrexham take something of a famous win.

The game started poorly for Wrexham as the Welsh side trailed for the first two minutes.

But inspired by the fantastic atmosphere on the field, Wrexham fought back in the second half to take a 2-1 lead.

The fanfare that greeted Wrexham’s goals was testament to the culture the club’s new ownership has helped to establish since taking control, with fans beginning to believe in the football miracle that takes place under the floodlights.

Seeming to lose all sense of composure, Reynolds hugged friends and family before celebrating with fans around him.

But, as any football fan will tell you, the sport can be brutal and there were more twists and turns to come.

Sheffield United, strong contenders who will be promoted to the Premier League next season, equalized shortly after Wrexham took the lead but suffered a blow after Daniel Gibson was sent off after an off-the-ball incident.

With an extra player advantage, Wrexham looked ahead and the underdogs looked to have progressed to the fifth round after star striker Paul Mullen made it 3-2 in the 86th minute.

Reynolds greeted Mullin’s goal with wild celebrations, but this was a finale game straight out of a Hollywood script.

With one of the last kicks of the game, Sheffield United equalized through John Egan who denied Wrexham a memorable win – at least for the time being.

“It was one of the most exciting things I’ve ever seen,” said Reynolds. Twitter after the game.

“Thank you to all the Wrexham fans who have come out and poured your heart into this stadium tonight.”

The replay will take place on February 7 at Sheffield United’s Bramall Lane, with the winners hosting Tottenham in the next round.

McElhenney and Reynolds hit the headlines when they completed their takeover of the club in 2021, with their ambition of taking the Welsh side into the Premier League.

At the time of the takeover, Wrexham had been languishing outside the top four divisions of English football, known as the Football League, for over a decade.

The pair have already delivered a TV series – ‘Welcome to Wrexham’ – documenting their time at the club as they emerge from obscurity and results on the pitch also improve as the owners continue to invest in the team.

The team is currently leading the National League and, if it wins promotion, will play in the English Football League Two next season.

Get three more promotions after that and Wrexham will play in the Premier League.

Wrexham is one of a number of Welsh clubs that play in the English football league system due to its foundation prior to the creation of the Welsh Football League.

It’s a long way to go but the Hollywood pair seems convinced to stick around. The team’s performance in the FA Cup so far this season definitely points to a successful future.

“We’re here now. We’re not going anywhere but uphill,” McElhenney chirp After Sunday’s game.