Amateur Sam Bennett Shoots Stealth-Free Opening Round at The Masters: What Do You Know About Him?

Amateur golfer Sam Bennett fired a bogey-free first round at the Masters on Thursday. Here’s what you need to know:

Bennett, the US amateur champion, finished the day 4-under 68.

It was the lowest opening round at the Masters by an amateur in 22 years, According to sports contributor Justin Ray. James Driscoll scored 68 in the first round in 2001.

Bennett’s score of 32 through the lead nine tied for the lowest ever score by an amateur at the Masters tournament. He put birdies on the first and sixth hole and an eagle on the second.

Victor Hovland, Brooks Koepka and John Ramm shared an 18-hole lead at 7-under after the first round. Tiger Woods shot 2-over 74.

Instant Athletic Analysis:

Bennett gets on the big stage

Texas A&M athlete Bennett is a former SEC Player of the Year and 2022 USA Amateur winner at Ridgewood, and he can’t seem to hide from the playing stage with defending champions Scotty Scheffler and Max Homma. He opened his round in dominant style with a birdie and eagle thanks to a very difficult and long birdie putt at first and a truly impressive chip at second. And that impressive short game was continued by hitting a 23-foot birdie at no. .6.

Starting out with 4-6 holes as an amateur is incredible, but that also adds a lot of interest and pressure. Perhaps the most impressive element of his ride was the ability to finish with 12 colts in the straight, again with that short game keeping him alive. It will be interesting to see if that continues into the weekend. – Miller

Who is Sam Bennett?

Bennett, in his fifth year at Texas A&M University, plays his sophomore major. The Texas native had previously tied for 49th at the 2022 US Open.