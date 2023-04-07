Masters 2023 Leaderboard Updates Round 2 Live: Tiger Woods, tee times

Friday’s unparalleled tradition continues with Victor Hovland, Brooks Koepka and John Rahm sharing the lead Leaderboards Entering the second round of Gentlemen in Augusta National Golf Club. Currently, Koepka carries the flag for the Saudi-backed LIV Golf Tour.

Meanwhile, Tiger Woods struggled to score two overs of 74, putting him off pace by nine strokes. Woods is seeking his sixth Masters title.

The weather can play a major factor in the progression of the tournament. According to AccuWeatherThere is a 96% chance of rain on Friday and a 98% chance of rain on Saturday in Augusta, Georgia.

Tiger Woods Tees Round two at 12:54pm ET along with two players at the top of the Leaderboards After the first round on Thursday.

Co-leader Victor Hovland is tied with John Rahm and Brooks Koepka at 7-under-par. Xander Schauffele is tied for sixth with 4-under-par.

Meanwhile, Woods is tied for 54th entering the day at 2-over-par.

McIlroy struggles early on; Spieth, Morikawa is moving up the leaderboard

As Brooks Koepka maintains a four-shot lead after a birdie on No. 13, the others try to make a push to join him at the top.

Colin Morikawa and Jordan Spieth both take the top two on the day, with a score of 5-less, while Rory McIlroy is more than twice after consecutive bogeys and is 12 behind the leader. Jason Day completes his first nine and is four out of the lead at 7-under.

The cut line is projected at 2-over.

After paring the first hole, Day rose to par for second with back-to-back birdies for the 2nd and 3rd. Victor Hoveland and John Ramm were also in the 7-under but will play the course on Friday afternoon when it is expected that the weather will start to take a turn for the worse. . Justin Rose and Zack Johnson are among the 12 players who played as equals in the first part of the second round.

Koepka made his way with the Par 5 in the second round, making an eagle on the Par 5 No. 10 and now has a three-shot lead over the second-place golfers.

Brooks Koepka is trying to make sure he’s among the leaders before predictable weather hits, which is sure to make things difficult for players who come off later. Koepka saved par on three of the first four holes and capitalized on the par-5 hole by having Birdie take the straight lead.

Other players who appeared in the second round included Phil Mickelson, Gary Woodland and Jason Day.

Koepka was leading at 7-under with two others, one of 14 major championship runs he has led since 2017. He had eight birdies, nine bonuses and one bogey during his first round. He started his second round with one of the earlier tee times and settled to par on the first hole to stay at 7-under.

The weather is not expected to be pleasant on Friday afternoon, so officials have increased tee times by 30 minutes. Jose Maria Olzabal and Cameron Champ will start round two at 7:30 a.m. ET.

There were 18 LIV golfers on the 2023 Masters field, six of whom have previously won the Green Jacket.

Here are these golfers and how they fared during the first round:

Phil Mickelson (2004, 2006, 2010 Masters Champion) – 1-under, tied for 26th

Bubba Watson (2012, 2014 champ) – 5 most, tied for 78th

Dustin Johnson (2020 champ) – 1 under, tied for 26th

Patrick Reid (2018 champ) – 1 under, tied for 26th

Sergio Garcia (2017 champ) — 2-over, tied for 54th

Charles Schwartzl (2011 champ) — 2-over, tied for 54th

Brooks Koepka – 7-under, tied for the lead

Breson DeChambeau – 2 over, tied for 54th

Cameron Smith – 2 under, tied for 17th

Louis Oosthuizen – 4 over, tied for 73

Mito Pereira – 2 over, tied for 54th

Joaquin Neyman – 1 under, tied for 26th

Kevin Na – Withdrew after nine holes due to illness

Abraham Unser – Evenly, tied for 37th

Thomas Peters – 2 more, tied for 54th

Harold Varner III — Even par, tied for 37th

Jason Kokrak – 1 over, tied for 45th

Talor Gooch — Evenly so, tied for 37th

While the PGA Tour considers the Masters an official event, the field is determined by the Augusta National Golf Club and is by invitation only. This means that LIV golfers can compete in the tournament.

The Masters will ease up on the course after the second round on Friday, with the bottom 50 players and ties qualifying to the final 36 holes.

Jack Nicklaus holds the record for most Masters cuts made with 37, followed by Fred Kobles and Gary Player who each make the cut with 30.

– Fletcher Page, Augusta Chronicle