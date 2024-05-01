May 1, 2024

Beekeeper ends the Dodgers-Diamondbacks delay and throws the first pitch

Joy Love May 1, 2024

PHOENIX — This would have been the first standing ovation for beekeepers in history.

Surely there has never been a beekeeper basking in the limelight waving to the crowd while speakers loudly addressed the crowd: “I need a champion.”

After a delay of 1 hour and 55 minutes Tuesday night due to a bee colony that formed over the protective mesh above home plate, Los Angeles Dodgers And Arizona Diamondbacks I played baseball.

Naturally, the person who gave the ceremonial first presentation was Matt Helton, branch manager of Blue Sky Pest Control's Phoenix office.

