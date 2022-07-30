Mariners acquire Luis Castillo – MLB trade rumors

10:03 pm: Both teams announced the deal.

9:31 pm: player Edwin Arroyo and jugs Andrew Moore And the Levi Studt They’re also heading to Cincinnati, Divish reports (on Twitter).

9:26 pm: Seattle will likely send four potential clients to Cincinnati, including the highest potential short Noelfi MartíRyan Devish reports from The Seattle Times (on Twitter).

9:23 pm: Sailors are finalizing a deal to acquire it Luis Castillo From the Reds, ESPN’s Jeff Bassan reports (Twitter link). Assuming the deal crosses the finish line, it will be the biggest boost in the commercial market to date.

Castillo is perhaps the prize for the start of the merchandising market. He’s been a top commercial favorite in the game for months, and the Reds in last place are always likely to be the driver behind this summer’s deal. The right-hander has been one of the sport’s top shooters over the past few seasons, and has been at his peak for the past couple of months.

After missing a few weeks due to shoulder soreness that opened the year, Castillo made his season debut in early May and looked like an excellent arm. He’s made 14 starts and worked 85 runs, scoring 2.86 ERA despite playing his home games in one of the league’s friendliest parks. Castillo made 25.8% of opposing hitters for a solid walk average of 8%. This season’s 47.1% fanatics are a little down from their 2019-21 levels, but still a few points better than the league average.

This kind of high-end production is all about what we’ve come to expect from Castillo, who has cemented himself as one of the sport’s top arms over the past few seasons. The ERA has posted under 4.00 in each of the past four seasons, and holds a cumulative mark of 3.49 in 91 starts since the start of the 2019 campaign. This is number 24 out of 98 players eligible for beginners on this run. His 26.8% stroke average ranks him 23rd among that group, and he ranks 12th with 14.2% in swing hit percentage (whif per floor). It completes hit items with 54.8% of the globe that ranks in the top ten.

Few shooters can match Castillo’s blend of scents and grounds, and the 29-year-old bolsters her with an impressive arsenal. He’s one of the tougher beginners out there, averaging 97 mph on both the four-and-dive seamline. Castillo’s butter-and-bread secondary pitch, and his changeover, is among the game’s best fast-paced performances, and he’s had solid results on his slider in recent seasons as well.

Castillo will take to the front of the spin that suddenly seems to be one of the most intimidating maneuvers in the sport. M’s Sign Winner AL Cy Young Ruby Ray For a five-year deal during the winter, the boat for the second year Logan Gilbert He has a 2.78 ERA through 21 starts. non-veteran George Kirbywho was generally considered among the top handful of potential players in the game entering the season, has a 3.50 ERA through his first 13 league games. Chris Flexen And the Marco Gonzalez They aren’t high-hit booms, but they are more than just the types that are capable of backspinning.

Seattle will want to keep an eye on the turn totals for Gilbert and Kirby, so there was even sense in adding a stable back-spin type. Instead, baseball chief operating officer Jerry DePoto and his staff have swung further to bolster their 54-46 team that expects to face the two-decade drought the game has experienced. If they do a post-season job, the front office and fan base alike will undoubtedly feel strongly about their ability to match the opponent’s top three arms with Castillo, Ray and Gilbert.

The deal is about more than just the 2022 season, although Castillo will be eligible to referee for the last time this winter. He’s made $7.35 million this season, about $2.75 million yet to be paid. He’ll get a good judging raise but still have a lot of reasonable salary – probably around the $12 million range. This is an obvious deal for a shooter of his caliber, which makes his services for a year and a half very valuable.

This is reflected in the Reds’ comeback, which appears to be very strong. Marty and Arroyo were the top two prospects in the Seattle system in American baseball the most recent Top 100, achieving respectively 47th and 48th places in the league. Marte, the most famous of the group, entered the season ranked among the top 15 agricultural workers in the game in the ratings by Keith Law of the Athletic, FanGraphs and Kiley McDaniel of ESPN.

A 6’3 player outside of the Dominican Republic, Marte is expected to be a potential extra hitter world class capable of accumulating 25 or more hits per year at his peak. He has played an exclusively short role in the minors, and while evaluators suggest he may eventually grow out of the position, he is expected to remain on the field as an above-average third baseman. He spent the year at High-A when he was 20, putting up an impressive .270/.360/.460 streak with 15 homers, a solid 10.8% walk rate and a manageable 21.1% strike rate with 389 backs. for the plate.

Arroyo, 18, was Seattle’s second-round pick in last year’s draft. The Puerto Rican native has really moved up noticeably in his first full professional season, earning .316/.385/.514 clips in Low-A. He collected 13 wrecks, 19 doubles and stole 21 bases. This kind of offensive performance was unexpected, with the hitter entering the season more respected for his potential as well as his defense in the short span of his racket.

